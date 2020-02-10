Enter Shikari and unpack their psychic baggage at {“The Dreamer’s Hotel”}

Hyper-evolving British rock unit Enter Shikari have delivered their first new music since the release of their 2017 album, The spark. “The Dreamer’s Hotel” combines all the strengths of the band in a captivating alloy that further proves that they cannot be stopped. The song premiered tonight in the BBC Radio One DJ Annie Mac show.

America is polarized and the UK feels the division of Brexit. Run Shikari with a message that resonates regardless of your passport of origin. Starting with a mean over-modulated drum track and turning into a melodic hook with a message, this is perhaps the most exciting wake-up call you will get this year. “Meanwhile, back at the Dreamer’s Hotel,” Reynolds sings, “five stars, but all rooms are empty.”

Enter Shikari – frontman / synth on Rou Reynolds, guitarist Rory Clewlow, bassist Chris Batten and drummer Rob Rolfe – have gone far beyond the rave-core roots of their early days. The scope of their influence over the past decade has not been lost for European listeners. When Shikari started the 2014 Warped Tour, they made a big impression on many bands with whom they shared the stages. With “{The Dreamer’s Hotel}” the band hits all favorite spots and makes listeners laugh.

Of course, Shikari is not holding on to your collar and shaking you for three minutes out of complacency. “{The Dreamer’s Hotel}” is a preference for the band’s next album, including more details got to be revealed soon. In the meantime, listen to Reynolds frontman, as he reminds us: “If love is blind, hate is deaf / and well fed.” .

