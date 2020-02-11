Ensuring that natural hair is respected and protected against discrimination

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Director Matthew Cherry is the 2020 Academy Awards winner for Best Animated Short. His film is about a black father who is trying to style his daughter’s hair for the first time. In his acceptance speech, Cherry mentioned the Crown Act, a bill that would make discrimination against her naturally illegal.

Currently in our state, the Crown Act is still in the campaign stages, but state organizers hope to make it law in the near future.

“A campaign that was the result of legislation passed in California was aimed at discriminating against her,” Dr. said. Eveangle Savage, Ph.D., Working with The Crown Campaign

Dr. Savage is working with the Crown campaign to ensure that the natural hair of African Americans and people of color is protected by law.

“African-American hair and hairstyles have a strong historical, political, cultural, social, and trusted meaning,” Dr. said. Savage

The Crown Act is law in California, New York and New Jersey. In those states, it is illegal to discriminate against a person’s hair in terms of employment, housing and education.

“Natural hair is fun, it’s beautiful and it’s unique,” said Ronita Stanford, owner, TruImage Natural Hair & Beauty Salon

Stanford has had customers who have questioned their natural questions because of work.

“They will be like no, I don’t want anyone to say anything or feel uncomfortable and I always ask if you wear your hair the way it is now, should you have permission?” Said Stanford

A recent Dove Crown Study found that black women are 80% more likely to change their natural hair to meet social standards or expectations.

“It’s time to push back on things like not respecting who we are as a people,” Dr. said. Savage

Proponents believe that The Crown Campaign will help protect the cultural hairstyles of people in our state against discrimination.

For more information and to participate click HERE or call Shemekka Ebony on 919-564-5600 or Dr. ir. Eveangle Savege, PhD at 252-347-5916