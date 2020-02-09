Enormous fireworks over Colorado break world record

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo – A huge firework display over a ski resort in Colorado has set a record for the world’s largest aerial fireworks.

The 2800-pound (1,270 kilogram) shell flew 671 meters above the Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival before it burst, the sky turned bright red and gasped from the crowd, The Steamboat Pilot & Today reported.

Tim Borden from Steamboat Springs led the team that developed the fireworks for seven years. Borden tried to set the world record for the first time last year, but failed when the grenade exploded into the mortar without rising, the newspaper reported.

Representatives of Guinness World Records witnessed both attempts. Christina Conlon from Guinness said she verified that the shell that was launched on Saturday was the world’s largest.

The fireworks were 400 pounds (181 kilos) heavier than the previous record holder, an explosive of 2,397 pounds (1,087 kilograms) launched in 2018 in the United Arab Emirates.

During a post-launch ceremony to present Borden and his team their certificate, Conlon said they showed tenacity and perseverance when coming back after last year’s failed attempt.

A winter storm collapsed more than 2 feet (0.61 meters) of snow on the 26-foot (7.92 meters) long mortar that was used to launch the shell, and also made it difficult to transport the shell. Borden said that plowing the area took more effort than making the fireworks themselves.

