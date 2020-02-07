Enjoy those Uber Select journeys as long as you can

Uber is busy cleaning up his driving app and offers most of his luxury ride options.

Drivers in the US and Canada were told on Friday that at the end of July driving options for more luxury experiences were often consolidated into larger, nicer and new cars.

That means that Select, Premium, Premium SUV, Lux and Lux ​​SUV are no longer an option. Instead, Uber Comfort and different levels of Uber Black are the only “luxury” level rides available to order.

Last year we got Uber Comfort halfway to a black car (with silent mode!), But it made the options for something other than a regular UberX or Uber Pool shared ride even more confusing and bloated.

It is not only confusion that has led to the slimmed-down luxury offers. An Uber spokesperson said in an email statement: “Decreased chances of winning, lower passenger interest and driver feedback contributed to this decision.”

For what it’s worth, Uber users in California and New York will not be affected by the changes. Everyone, get used to a shorter list of options that you open the app.

If people don’t choose a Lux SUV, it makes no sense to have it. To be honest, I had to look up what even Uber Select was: the Uber site describes it as “a cheap ride with an extra touch of luxury.”

Whatever it is, you only have five months left to enjoy it.

