Enjoy the ride, relieve expectations

There is also the uniformity of contemporary women’s tennis. The change of recent years means that there have been 14 previous big winners in the field. Barty, whose rating was increased by winning the WTA finals in Shenzhen at the end of last year, has a buffer of more than 2000 points in first place. However, the gap between the numbers two and 10 is less than a further 2000 points.

Compare that to the ATP ranking, which shows a spread of almost 8000 points between numbers one and ten. Hmmm.

This should not be used to pour cold water on Barty’s campaign in Melbourne Park and the intoxication he caused. It is important to take a cue from Barty yourself to enjoy every excursion for what it is, rather than just going into the implications.

It would be a shame for a nation if we missed the somewhat tired Barty party because we were already at the engraver’s shop and made sure the spelling was correct and the tassels were the right shades of green and gold.

Barty is everything she seems to be: a breath of fresh air, naturally engaging, a beautiful tennis player in sepia, a beacon. But these are virtues, not guarantees. It is also not a home advantage. Just two months ago, Australia lost to France in Perth in a Fed Cup final that the bank had already had when a tired Barty Kristina Mladenovic succumbed. There is a moral to it.

On Tuesday, Mldadenovic was sent by Karolina Pliskova from the Australian Open.

Before we run the Barty story in front of her, let’s not forget how far before it went. Just 10 months ago, she wasn’t in the top 10 of the WTA. Her victory at the French Open was a pleasant surprise even for her. Her eyes were on Wimbledon.

She had a blessed run for the French. Serena Williams was in her section of the draw, but was beaten in the round by unknown Sonya Kenin before playing against Barty. On the way to this memorable victory at Roland Garros, Barty met only one seed, Madison Keys in 14th place.

Halo # 1 soon followed and is still sitting there. John McEnroe wonders if she is ready. “I don’t think this is their natural habitat,” he said. “I guess that was a little overwhelming.” If he thinks Barty isn’t wearing a # 1 triple high on the unobtrusive Barty way. But it could only mean that Barty’s perception lags behind reality. They mostly do.

Again, this is not a hint of Barty’s deeds, but note that the fortune that came to her from the French could go to someone else here. Barty knows why she says that she “rides along” and not only plays the games as they come, but also the points. “Every point has the same value,” she says. It carries a load, but always only a straw.

Barty has lost three times to players lower than 50 since the French. They are Stosur’s “bad losses”. One of them was Alison Riske in the fourth round of the US Open. The last was American qualification Jennifer Brady in her first game in Brisbane. Tennis is unforgivable in its KO format. There is no repechage, not even for number 1.

Barty also beat good players over and over and left no question. In the WTA final, she beat four other top players and only lost to the 10th Kiki Bertens, the worst rated player she met. This is the great tennis underwear that is always there. Barty has shown that she can beat them all, which has led to a widespread suspicion that she will order here and now.

Greg Baum is a senior sports columnist and associate editor at The Age.

