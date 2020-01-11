Enjoy the great outdoors at The Ridge at McKinley Masters in Silverhorn

Loading...

The weather is not really conducive to enjoying the great outdoors today, but spring is coming and if so, McKinley Masters has made a house for it, says Justis Kwasnicki, sales and marketing manager.

“The Ridge was built with the outdoors in mind. At the front of the house is a partially covered entertainment area, complete with TV and gas connections, phantom screens and a full brick fireplace with a beautiful south-facing location, “says Kwasnicki. “The outside evokes a sense of modesty and warmth, while projecting an inviting presence. The two-tone hardie board surrounds the house, with cedar hook accents, a strong stone base and solid copper chimney cap giving the house a richer flair to the traditional farmhouse. “

McKinley Masters ’The Ridge in Silverhorn

The theme is implemented in the kitchen, says Kwasnicki.

“The luxurious, custom-made kitchen is every modern farm enthusiast’s dream and includes traditional style lacquered cabinets in solid colors, a beautiful custom-made black hood fan with golden accents and accented by a white brick back wall,” he says. “An enormous 10-foot island, finished with a quartz countertop and wrapped with an adapted Schenk finish, is an important point of attention for the room. The integrated 27-inch Sub-zero refrigerator and freezer offer enough space for groceries, while the huge 48-inch Wolf Gas Cooktop would impress any chef.

McKinley Masters ’The Ridge in Silverhorn

“The spacious, large room is an impressive space with a cassette ceiling that accentuates the already impressive 14-foot ceiling. The rear wall has huge windows, while the huge fireplace anchors the room from floor to ceiling. “

The Ridge is a 4,200-ft. bungalow with a fully developed basement strike, garage for three cars, 2.5 bathrooms and three bedrooms.

“The master suite is located at the far north-west of the house to enjoy the most scenic views while maintaining the utmost privacy,” says Kwasnicki. “It is light and airy with white walls, moldings, carpeting and large windows.

“The oversized spa-inspired ensuite has heated tile floors, quartz counter tops, a free-standing bath, massive shower with 10 millimeter thick glass and beautiful stone tiles.”

Silverhorn is a development community in Bearspaw in northwest Calgary.

McKinley Masters ’The Ridge in Silverhorn

“It is a community that combines rural life with ease in the city, with impressive options to improve the quality of life,” says Kwasnicki. “There are more than seven kilometers of paths to explore with beautiful natural landscapes. There is easy access to shops, first-class schools, cosmopolitan restaurants, professional services and a contemporary leisure center of 248,000 square meters. Farmers’ markets, playgrounds, access to the river and much more are nearby to encourage a healthy lifestyle. Nearby attractions such as provincial parks ensure the perfect vacation. Silverhorn is one of the most desired places to live. “

QUICK FACTS

Builder: McKinley Masters Custom Homes

Community: Silverhorn in Bearspaw

Price: $ 2,249,000

Address: 4 Silverhorn Ridge N.W.

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday by appointment. Sunday 1 pm to 4.30 pm

Contact: Telephone 403-771-2255, e-mail justis@mckinleymasters.com website www.mckinleymasters.com