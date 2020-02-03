Enjoy a culinary adventure while dining in the Kenosha area and exploring the diverse selection of restaurants

KENOSHA – Whether it’s breakfast, lunch or dinner, Kenosha has a number of fantastic restaurants to choose from. And this week is the Kenosha Restaurant Week with specials in more than 40 restaurants in the area. Brian gets his daily dose in a cafe known for the delicious French Toast.

About Kenosha Restaurant Week (website)

Enjoy a culinary adventure while dining in the larger Kenosha area and explore a varied selection of local restaurants with multi-course meals at tasty savings.

The talented chefs behind Kenosha’s most popular restaurants have put together special set-price menus that you will only find during Restaurant Week. Enjoy multi-course meals before Breakfast or brunch ($ 10), lunch ($ 10) and dinner ($ 20 and $ 30).

Simply visit the participating restaurants between 1-9 February and ask for the special menu of the Restaurant Week; no tickets, passes or coupons are required. Check the restaurants’ websites for specific hours (not all are open all nine days) and reservation recommendations. The restaurants offer both their special Restaurant Week menus and their regular menus. You do not have to order via the special menu, but the savings are only offered there.

The Kenosha Restaurant Week is the perfect opportunity to explore new places to dine, revisit old favorites or try something new in your go-to restaurant!

.