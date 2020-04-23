Enhanced Reality Start Magic Leap has reduced the entire staff of the company (report)

Magic Leap, the maker of virtual and advanced reality headsets, said the company had been laid off, with Bloomberg reaching about 2,000 people, about half of its workforce.

“Recent changes in the economic environment have led to a decline in the availability of capital and the appetite for long-term investment,” Magic Leap founder and CEO Roni Abovitz wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

Abovitz said “several workers” needed to be laid off and that they were “at all levels, from my direct reports to our factory workers,” trying to avoid the cost of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although Magic Leap did not say how many employees it fired, Bloomberg said 1,000 people had been laid off and that their magic jump was about 50 percent of the workers, citing people who didn’t want to know.

Magic Leap released its debut product – Magic Leap One headset in 2018 for comments. Priced at $ 2,300 and its sophisticated design, it saved many consumers from buying it for everyday use at home and quickly surpassed sales on Facebook’s Oculus products and HTC’s Vive headsets.

Abovitz said that the restructuring of the company’s business model is to prioritize the sale of the business and the development of large-scale augmented reality and VR technology.

“While our leadership team, management and investors still believe in our (intellectual property) long-term potential, short-term revenue opportunities are concentrated by the company,” Abovitz said.

The key factor in attracting the company’s attention was the lack of market demand for AR and VR consumers.

“This change means we need to reduce investment in slow-growing market areas, which will allow us to explore the conditions of future use of market readiness, offering a long way to go,” Abovitz said.

The company continues to develop the Magic Leap Second headset, but it is unknown when it will be launched and available to consumers. “Adapting our company to this new market reality and paying more attention to the enterprise means that we must unite our efforts to advance our technology, ensure the delivery of Magic Leap 2, increase product marketability and revenue generation. “, – said Abovitz.

Magic Leap explored the possibility of a sale before the pandemic and reported that Facebook and medical titans had met with Johnson and Johnson, but the deal was not confirmed, according to a March Bloomberg report. Amazon, Google and Microsoft all make their own enhanced reality devices and headsets, but one of them can see value in Magic Leap intellectual property or spatial computing technology.

Magic Leap will not disclose its funding, but Bloomberg has said it is in talks to buy the firm for “more than $ 10 billion.”

Magic Leap did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.