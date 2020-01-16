Enhance your gaming experience

From ASUS to Alienware, from 4K to budget – we help you wade through the sea of ​​gaming laptops.

Best for budget VR

Alienware 15

Alienware is one of the most recognizable names in PC gaming, and the Alienware 15 lives up to its namesake and even delivers a reliable VR laptop.

BEST OFFERS FOR GAMING LAPTOPS:

It is time to improve.

If you didn’t know, PC gamers are very proud of how they play. These are the people who are happy that PC games are so much better than playing on a console, and if this Reddit thread is an indication of this, this mindset will not go away so quickly.

While it may take a year or two for game consoles to adapt to the updated technology, PCs are seeing the improvement happen almost instantaneously. New rigs and laptops hit the market faster than consoles where you have to wait months to be released.

Laptops also make it much easier to swap and swap parts such as a graphics card if your computer supports them. This creates a platform that gives game developers the freedom to do what they want, be it the next entry in the Doom series or a little gem developed by three friends in a garage.

And while desktops seem to perform best, laptops fit effortlessly into the modern lifestyle. Whether for work, school or travel, with a laptop you can take everything you want with you – including your games.

However, if you think that when you switch from a console to a laptop, you trade in the power for convenience, this is no longer the case. You can find a laptop that suits almost every possible player and their needs. Whether you’re looking for a mobile device that supports VR, 4K quality video and eye-catching graphics, or just want to balance cost with performance, there’s a gaming laptop for you.

However, it can be difficult to wade through the sea of ​​choices. You can easily drive down a rabbit hole and compare processing speed, graphics performance, overclocking and more. And if it’s a big shopping day like Black Friday or Cyber ​​Monday, it can be difficult to figure out which laptop is better than another.

Relax, because we’ve found nine of the best gaming laptops.

Whether you’re a budget gamer or want to run Destiny 2 in 4K at an unlimited frame rate, these laptops can be used as a shiny new PC gamer badge.

Very good speeds • Lots of storage space • Excellent graphics with little to no image loss

The body feels a little plastic. • No drive

The MSI GP63 Leopard is comparatively a “mid-tier” leopard and offers excellent performance across the board.

1. MSI GP63 Leopard

A reliable graphics card, excellent speeds and a lightweight design make this a complete package.

Processor:

Intel Core i7-8750

R.A.M:

16 GIGABYTE

Graphic card:

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

Camp:

1 TB hard drive + 256 GB SSD

Weight:

4.8 lbs

In the area of ​​PC games, MSI is one of the most established companies in the industry. Unlike companies like HP and Dell, which make game computers along with other computers, MSI is one of the companies that only make game computers. This means that a “high-end” laptop from HP may be a “mid-tier” model from MSI for gaming. But it is precisely in this middle area that performance and costs meet, which leads to a great selection of laptops.

The MSI GP63 Leopard Performance Gaming Laptop is one of the models that fit in this “mid-tier” category, but is an excellent gaming laptop across the board. First of all, the processor is an Intel Core i7-8750H with 16 GB RAM. So you know that the speeds will be very good. The GP63 is complemented by a 256 GB SSD, which you will definitely notice when you start the laptop. And like most other gaming laptops of this size, a 1 TB hard drive offers enough storage space.

Without a reliable graphics card, however, it cannot be called a gaming laptop. For this purpose, MSI included the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 for graphics. This isn’t the latest GTX 1080 card, but don’t take that as a sign that the laptop isn’t delivering the graphics. There’s a reason NVIDIA graphics cards are generally considered the best, and the 1060 reflects that. It will run the most demanding games in ultra mode with no frame drops, which will be important in these exciting matches in Black Ops 4.

Priced at $ 1699, the GP63 is reasonably priced for the performance you get from it. Striking such a balance on a gaming laptop can be difficult, but MSI has done it and you should definitely take advantage of it.

VR ready • 4K resolution • Extremely fast • Has one of the best graphics cards on the market • Tons of memory

Expensive, VERY expensive • A little heavier

If you leave the price behind, the MSI GT75 Titan can do everything you need to play, including VR.

2. MSI GT75 Titan 4K-071

The MSI GT75 Titan has a high price, but offers everything you could want from a gaming laptop – right up to VR and 4K.

Processor:

Intel Core i9-8950HK

R.A.M:

32 GB

Graphic card:

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 8GB

Camp:

1 TB hard drive + 1 TB SDD

Weight:

10.05 lbs

VR is still a growing area, but it is clearly the future of the industry. Playing offers escape as it is, but VR takes it to another level. As cool as this new technology is, VR can also challenge your computer. And as difficult as it may be to find a desktop that can handle it, it is even more difficult for laptops. Fortunately, MSI has a laptop for anyone who doesn’t want a tower to take up space.

The MSI GT75 Titan 4K-071 is by far one of the best gaming laptops on the market. Whether you’re using an HTC Vive Pro or setting Battlefield 5 to ultra settings, it can do any task you do. Take a look at the specs and you will see how crazy this laptop is.

First of all, the titanium processor is the Intel Core i9-8950HK, one of the best laptop processors currently on the market. That should show you how fast this beast is. But to really bring the point home, 32 GB of RAM is packed with a 1 TB hard drive and a 1 TB SSD for storage.

In the visual field, MSI has also integrated the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080, one of the best graphics cards from NVIDIA. This type of graphics card that works with a 4K screen will bring you some nice pictures. Whether it’s as sophisticated as Destiny 2 or more accessible like Fortnite, the graphics will appear straight from the screen.

Take all of that and apply it to VR. You can imagine how intense it could be. Anything stowed under the hood works fine with HTC Vive or Oculus Rift and in some cases is better than your gaming tower. Just make sure you have enough space for a VR setup and enjoy.

Good balance between price and performance • Durable, ergonomic design

Some newer games may experience a drop in performance with the best settings

Dell is able to strike a balance between performance and price. Just pay attention to which games work in the Ultra settings.

3. Dell Gaming Laptop G5587

Even if you may not have $ 2,000 on a more powerful gaming laptop, you can still get reliable gaming performance with the Dell G5587 gaming laptop.

Processor:

Intel Core i5-8300

R.A.M:

8 GB

Graphic card:

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060

Camp:

128 GB SSD + 1 TB hard drive

Weight:

6.28 lbs

While every PC gamer would like to have a powerful laptop that can play every new title on the market with maximum settings, this is simply not the case. The types of laptops that can do this usually start at around $ 2,500 at the bottom – not exactly pocket money. Fortunately, you don’t have to spend $ 3,000 for a high quality gaming experience. There are many budget options and this model from Dell is one of the best.

The Dell G5587 gaming laptop is a perfect example of the balance between performance and cost to enable a gaming experience. He uses the Intel Core i5-8300 processor with 8 GB RAM for speeds that are reliable even when they don’t set the world ablaze. In addition, the 128 GB SSD definitely offers a significant speed boost when starting up.

Then there is the 1 TB hard drive, which removes all concerns about storage. The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 supports most games you throw at it. Be careful of newer games like Battlefield 5 and Black Ops 4 that run with extreme and potential performance issues.

Still, Dell ships a gaming laptop that definitely offers a high quality gaming experience comparable to laptops that could cost $ 200 to $ 300 more. It’s not for nothing that Dell is one of the best-known computer manufacturers, and this is also evident in this laptop. Dell’s flair for design is reflected in this model, and for $ 1,099.99, it’s definitely worth the investment.

Thin housing design • Powerful laptop despite the smaller housing

Premium price tag • No hard drive

ASUS creates a nice balance between performance and size with the ROG Zephyrus M, and the premium price reflects this.

4. ASUS ROG Zephyrus M

ASUS offers the best of both worlds with a slim and light gaming laptop that doesn’t limit performance under the hood.

Processor:

Intel Core i7-8750H

R.A.M:

16 GIGABYTE

Graphic card:

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8GB

Camp:

256 GB SSD + 1 TB hard drive

Weight:

5.4 lbs

A major disadvantage of gaming laptops, especially powerful ones, is that most are either heavy or have a bulky body. It makes sense to take into account everything that has to be packed into the small frame, whether it is high-end graphics cards, hard drives or drives. Fortunately, more and more gaming laptops are coming onto the market that can offer a sleek, slim design without losing performance.

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus M is a perfect example of the great advancements that gaming laptops have made in terms of design. Under the hood, the Zephyrus is equipped with everything you need for a great gaming experience. The Intel Core i7-8750H and 16 GB RAM provide the speeds you expect from a premium gaming laptop. This speed is increased by a 256 GB SSD and a 1 TB hard drive for storage, which should make life a little easier. And for graphics, the Zephyrus uses the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070, so you can get the most out of World of Warcraft.

The real advantage of this laptop is the case design. ASUS has managed to squeeze this force into a body that is not too bulky to handle. When closed, it’s less than an inch wide and weighs just over five pounds. If you compare that to most other gaming laptops, some of which can easily weigh over 20 pounds, you’ll quickly notice the difference.

The one thing to keep in mind is that the price tag penetrates more into the premium territory and is at $ 2,199 on Amazon. So while it requires a little more of an investment on your end, the laptop you get will definitely be worth it.

Affordable price • Easy to carry with • Reliable design and performance

Don’t expect every game to run on Ultra

Acer offers a gaming laptop for anyone who wants to get into PC gaming without breaking the bank. Just don’t expect Battlefield 5 to run on Ultra.

5. Acer Nitro 5

If you are new to PC gaming, the Acer Nitro 5 offers a reliable laptop at a reasonable price.

Processor:

Intel Core i5-7300HQ

R.A.M:

8 GB

Graphic card:

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

Camp:

256 GB SSD

Weight:

2.65 lbs

If you just take the plunge into PC gaming, it can cost a lot. The balance between performance and price can be a difficult balancing act and could be enough to keep some people from playing PC games. Nevertheless, there are gaming laptops that offer a good entry into the world of PC gaming without being too overwhelming.

For this purpose, Acer offers the Nitro 5 for everyone who has never started playing PC games or games in general, since it offers enough power under the hood to give everyone interested a good impression of the gaming world.

The Nitro 5 is equipped with an Intel Core i5-7300HQ processor with 8 GB RAM, which delivers reliable speeds across the board. Thanks to a 256 GB SSD for storage, the speed is increased significantly. Finally, it is equipped with a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics card that is suitable for a variety of games. However, don’t expect some of the latest games to run on Ultra.

The Acer Nitro 5 is about to rock your world if you just get in. At Amazon, it costs $ 719 and won’t break your bank account.

Slim design • Graphics and speed are ideal for hardcore gamers. • Fans are quieter than some comparable laptops

May require an external storage device

From slim body to speed and graphics, the Predator Triton 700 is the laptop for hardcore fans.

6. Acer Predator Triton 700

Hardcore gamers expect their preferred platform to be powered, and Acer provides this power with the Predator Triton 700 notebook.

Processor:

Intel Core i7-7700HQ

R.A.M:

32 GB

Graphic card:

GeForce GTX 1080

Camp:

512 GB SSD

Weight:

5.4 lbs

Hardcore gamers have expectations of the platforms of their choice. Experienced gamers demand the best from their machines, regardless of whether they have intuitive controls, are multimedia or offer fast speeds. For this crew, Acer has a great laptop that delivers this performance on the go.

The Acer Predator Triton 700 offers a fast and visually exciting experience across the board. First, you have the Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor with 32 GB of RAM, which offers excellent gaming speed. And graphically, the Triton is equipped with the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080, so games will look incredible.

If performance deteriorates, it is due to the 512 GB SSD. On the one hand, the solid-state drive will additionally speed up the processor and memory, so that the overall performance is improved. On the other hand, you could burn that memory quickly, depending on what you’re playing. You may need to look for an external hard drive to solve storage problems.

Aside from that, Acer has shipped a laptop that could be a hardcore gamer’s best friend. And at $ 2,699.99, the price certainly reflects the quality of the laptop.

VR capable • Faster than comparable models • Strong graphics performance

Bulky and heavier case • Alienware cooling fans are usually a bit louder

The Alienware 15 offers a performance that makes it a great “budget” VR laptop. It may be a little bulkier than other laptops.

7. Alienware 15

Alienware is one of the most recognizable names in PC gaming, and the Alienware 15 lives up to its namesake and even delivers a reliable VR laptop.

Processor:

Intel Core i7-7700HQ

R.A.M:

16 GIGABYTE

Graphic card:

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

Camp:

256 GB SSD + 1 TB hard drive

Weight:

8 lbs

When it comes to PC games, there are few brands that are as closely related to it as Alienware. Whether you’re looking for an affordable gaming laptop or a $ 5,000 tower, you’ve probably checked an Alienware computer during these searches. And when it comes to gaming laptops, Alienware has just the thing for those who are more virtual but don’t have much money to burn: the Alienware 15.

Let’s first look at what’s under the keyboard. The Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor, 16 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD offer the high speeds expected from an Alienware laptop as well as additional storage space on the SSD. Speaking of which, there is also a 1TB hard drive, so most of the games you want to play should run smoothly for some time. And with the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070, the graphics are outstanding across the board.

The Alienware 15 may not look like a cheap laptop at first glance, but considering that it’s VR-ready, the conversation changes a bit. Typically, a computer that gets along well with VR runs in the lower price range between $ 2500 and $ 3000. And while the Alienware 15 in VR doesn’t melt the eyes with its graphics, new games will still look great.

With the Alienware 15, Alienware delivers a notebook that lives up to its history in space. It manages to go beyond the price from the general performance to the VR functions. And for $ 1,888 at Amazon, the investment is definitely worth it.

Thin design • Good price for performance and speed • Surprisingly thin for a gaming laptop

Not 4K • Loud fans • Keyboard caps are a bit slippery

If you are looking for high-end performance at a reasonable price, the MSI GS65 Stealth THIN-051 is the right gaming notebook for you. The laptop is terrifyingly thin for a gaming laptop without sacrificing performance, smooth movements and graphics.

8. MSI GS65 Stealth THIN-051

This is one of the thinnest laptops designed for intense gaming on the go.

Processor:

Intel Core i7-8750H 6 core

R.A.M:

16 GIGABYTE

Graphic card:

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060

Camp:

256 GB

Weight:

4.14 lbs

If you’re looking for the best PC games, consider the MSI GS65 Stealth THIN-051 gaming laptop. With a width of less than an inch, this is one of the thinnest laptops built for intense gaming on the go.

It is also not a challenge. The laptop is equipped with an 8th generation Intel Core i7-8750H 6 core processor, which enables strong processing as well as smooth animations and movements. It is equipped with a graphics card from the Nvidia GeForce GTX 10 series (1060). So play with all your settings high. Don’t worry, the MSI GS65 Stealth THIN-051 gaming laptop won’t miss a beat thanks to 16GB of storage and 256GB of storage.

In addition, PC games look great on this device thanks to the ultra-thin bezels and 15.6-inch full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and an anti-glare coating for games in sunlight. This laptop may be beefy, but is surprisingly portable and has been subtly revised compared to the previous model.

This gaming laptop is also VR capable.

Still not convinced? Amazon customer Drew Phillips writes:

“This laptop is absolutely phenomenal! The NVME SSD is super fast as intended and the graphics look fantastic, the viewing angles are great and the case itself is just beautiful. The fans run quietly except for games that you expect. The battery life is great Pretty good, I bought this laptop for college because it provides enough battery life for everyday use, while also providing power to the game when plugged in at night. ”

The MSI GS65 Stealth THIN-051 gaming notebook has a rating of 4.3 out of 5 customers and is commercially available for $ 1,799 from Amazon.

Amazing battery life • 4K options • Great audio quality

The Razer Blade 15 is a gaming laptop that is as powerful as it is elegant. Although it’s expensive, it’s worth the money for its beautiful design and upgradeability, so it can be even more innovative … like a razor.

9. Razor blade 15

Think of it as an Apple MacBook Pro for gaming laptops.

Processor:

Intel Core i7-8750H 6 core

R.A.M:

16 GIGABYTE

Graphic card:

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q

Camp:

512 GB SSD

Weight:

4.56 lbs

Just think of the Razer Blade 15 as a MacBook Pro, but for PC gaming laptops. With its slim and sexy design, the Razer Blade 15 is an almost borderless game device in a beautiful and durable aluminum unibody housing and display that can be upgraded to 4K.

This gaming laptop also offers the high-end specs you can expect from Razer, including an eighth generation Intel Core i7-8750H 6 core processor, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q graphics card, and 16GB of memory and 512 GB SSD storage. The 15 can also be expanded with an open Razer Core X.

Although the fans turn loud at full power, the 15 has a steam chamber cooling system that Razer developed for a significant performance boost in gaming mode. This laptop may be expensive, but it’s worth it for this level of gameplay in a sleek design.

But don’t just take our word for it. Amazon customer Nathan writes:

“I’ve never had a Razer before, but that was a nice surprise. The specifications of this computer are crazy, especially when you look at the price. I don’t play a lot, but I did a few with max for testing purposes. People said that putting the computer into game mode is causing problems, so I didn’t put it into game mode. The quality is excellent. I use this mode mainly for school and work and has not been rented out. The charging cable is a bit big, but neither is it as thin as many cables.

The Razer Blade 15 has a 4.1 out of 5 star customer rating and goes for $ 2,199.99 on Amazon.