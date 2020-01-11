Loading...

The Times has written a story about how many English Premier League top managers are paid unintentionally and reveal that it is our own Peter Lawwell who is the highest paid top executive in the UK.

The newspaper writes:

“Bills registered with Companies House give a detailed picture of the total payment to the 12 club directors – including Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton – for the year ending June 30, 2019, £ 6.8 million, a season in which United ended sixth in the Premier League.

“Woodward earned £ 3.16 million as the highest paid director. That is £ 1 million less than the year before, when a stock right was activated to display his service to the club for which he has worked since the 2005 acquisition of the Glazer family. “

Celtic’s annual report states what every club director makes and what Peter Lawwell made in the same period, no less than £ 3.5 million.

Given the club and especially Peter Lawwell refusing to pay anywhere near Premier League prizes or even championship fees for onfield talent – it’s incredible to think that his own wages overshadow that of the best-paid chief executive in the south.

Peter Lawwell runs the club with Dermot Desmond who is not really interested in the daily management of the Scottish champions.

The Celtic Chief Executive has overseen a number of healthy winnings, but he has also overseen Celtic who only made Champions League football FOUR from the last ten seasons. The profit from the sale of our largest assets such as Virgil van Dijk, Wanyama, Forster, Dembele and Tierney.

The chief executive makes an excellent life of punishing our best talent, while the largest European football competition for the most part evades the club.

Lawwell will point to the home front for his record, but given what the club pays for him – you would expect him to be looking for the Champions League qualification.