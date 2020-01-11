English game release date Action, cast, trailer, football

Loading...

Julian Fellowes, the inventor of Downton Abbey, will transform his hand into “The English Game” by Netflix in 2020.

The drama series will explore the origins of sport and trace it back to Northern England in the mid-19th century.

Here’s everything we know about the show.

When does the English game appear on Netflix?

The six-part drama will be released sometime in 2020. Production in England started in spring 2019.

Craig Parkinson, the former Line of Duty star, told RadioTimes.com in May that he would be filming in Yorkshire and that production (at least for its parts) should run until July.

“We are currently filming throughout Yorkshire and the Northwest by the end of July,” he said. “I feel very happy to be working on great projects with all of these brilliant people. It’s a very exciting time.”

Who is in the cast of The English Game?

Edward Holcroft

Edward Holcroft, Kevin Guthrie, Charlotte Hope and Craig Parkinson are the first names on the bill for the new series.

James Harkness, Niamh Walsh, Gerard Kearns, Daniel Ings, Henry Loyd Hughes, Sam Keeley and Ben Batt will also be seen.

What is The English Game about?

The series will record the origins of football and explore “how those involved in its development have come across gaps across classes to establish the game as the most popular sport in the world,” according to a Netflix release ,

Is there a trailer for The English Game?

Not yet, but we will let you know as soon as it appears.