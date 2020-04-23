England’s Anderson and Broad Ashes set a goal

England pacemakers James Anderson and Stuart Broad are taking part in the Ashes series in Australia before retirement.

Both Anderson and Broad are in England’s all-time list of Test wicket takers, respectively, but both are entering the twilight of their careers.

Anderson, 37, suffered multiple injuries in the past 12 months.

Although he is four years younger than Brad Anderson, he believes his career will not last as long as his colleague.

The duo are keen to keep their England spots for a long-awaited Ashes series in Australia in 2021/22.

Asked about Anderson’s retirement plans during an Instagram Live questionnaire, Broad said: “I don’t think I’m up to your age. Your action is so smooth, it feels so much calmer in your body, while mine is a little more powerful through my body.

“I don’t ever want to go to a place where I bowl against a 19-year-old. They go, and I hate it when I think someone said he was a good bartender. I’d like to go a little earlier than that.

“But now I love the environment. I love playing for England.

“I still have a lot of motivation to keep playing, and you get evaluated every year. We’ve got a carrot hanging in Australia, it looks like a carrot that can be grabbed. Australia are the current Ashes owners following last year’s draw in England.

The last time both teams won the Ashes was when England won 3-1 in Australia in 2010/11.

As long as he maintains his high standards, England will find no reason to stop playing Anderson when they face their old rivals.

“The big thing is the standards. If you feel your standards are down, you may consider completing yes, ”he said.

“But as long as my level is up, my fitness levels will be better, my skills will stay where I want them to be and my pace will be better (I’m playing).

“We’ve got an exciting team and a few young guys who are starting their journey. We’ve got more established people and two boys who have been around for a long time.”

