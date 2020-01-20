England take the 2-1 lead against South Africa after a big win

After the ball disappeared in all parts of the floor, it required a punch to finish the job. Sam Curran tossed the stumps as Maharaj sprinted to raise the century stand.

Captain Joe Root recognized the accomplishments of Ollie Pope, who failed, and Dom Bess, who took five goals in South Africa’s first innings.

“It is a great template for how we want to play our cricket in the future, generate big first-time earnings and drive the game from there,” he said at the presentation.

“I think Ollie fought wonderfully with (Ben Stokes) – a brilliant partnership that put us in a great position.

“Then the way Bessy played bowling was fantastic in those first innings. From that point on, we always felt that we were in control of things.

“In this whole series, four boys under the age of 25 did five-for-one or hundreds, which is a great place to be.

“This is something we want to continue to provide – an environment where this is possible and that continues to give these guys confidence.”

The man of the game, Pope, spoke about his eyelash, which included a 203-year partnership with Stokes, and said it was an incredible feeling.

“But it wouldn’t have counted much if we hadn’t won the game. That’s the most important thing. Crossing the line is an even better feeling.”

“Beating with Stokesy is a privilege. He’s getting better and better.

“It’s great to see how he builds his innings and at what pace he plays. I had a pretty good place to watch a special inning from him.”

Man of the game Ollie Pope.Credit: Getty

South Africa won the first test in Pretoria with 107 runs, but tourists recovered with a win of 187 runs in Cape Town.

The result is a remarkable achievement for Root and his team, the first time since 2013 that England has followed overseas and the first time since 1992 that this has been successful in Christchurch.

The fourth and final test starts in Johannesburg on Friday.

AAP

