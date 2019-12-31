England postpones plans to cut five-day test matches from 2023

Loading...

"We believe this could provide a lasting solution to the complex programming needs and workloads of the players we face as a global sport," said a spokesperson for the England and Wales Cricket Board.

"We are fervent supporters of the four-day test concept, but with caution, as we understand that this is an emotional matter for players, fans and others who have concerns about delivery questioning the legacy of the cricket test. "

Last week, Kevin Roberts, the managing director of Cricket Australia, said that the mandatory four-day testing was "something we need to seriously consider".

Since 2017, the ICC has authorized certain tests over four days, but only those outside the test world championship, such as the match of England against Ireland in July.

The four-day tests would likely follow the playing conditions used for the handful of recent four-day tests, with 98 exceedances predicted for each day rather than 90.

To be adopted, the changes would have to be approved by the ICC Cricket Committee next year, and then voted on by the Chief Administrative Board, which includes representatives from member countries. The administrators were satisfied with the way the last four-day test matches went.

The odds that four-day tests will be mandatory from 2023, when the new cycle of ICC broadcast rights begins, are considered to be around 50%, but the need to create space in the saturated international calendar, coupled with the decreasing number of matches over five years days, made the administrators more receptive to the concept.

"One of our main priorities is to support a healthy future for cricket testing while continuing to create accessible ways for new fans to enjoy our sport," said an ECB spokesperson. "We strongly support a thorough and thoughtful consultation with all opinions explored."

The four-day test matches are scheduled to start on Thursday and end on Sunday, allowing fans to watch the climax. The administrators believe that the regularity of the programming – consecutive tests could still use Thursday departures, allowing three days off between games – could simplify the calendar for fans. It would also mean that a two-game test streak could be played in as little as 11 days, and a three-test streak in just 18 days, freeing up time on the schedule.

The changes would also improve the commercial viability of test matches. Worldwide, most tests lose around £ 500,000 (A $ 937,000), even after the revenues generated by broadcasters and viewers. The fifth day – when the grounds have to pay personnel and security costs, even if the match does not go that far – is particularly expensive.

In recent weeks, Ireland's tests against Sri Lanka in February and Bangladesh next summer have been abolished, highlighting how boards are struggling to pay for hosting matches. A significant majority of all test series not involving Australia, England and India are now two games.

"This would ease the pressure on the calendar, but our concern would be that with the ad hoc way the calendar currently works, countries would only plug in more cricket in the time available," said Tony Irish, the chief of FICA, the global players. & # 39; Association. "If it is introduced, it must therefore be part of a more coherent structure.

"In the past, many players have opposed a four-day change, but it would also be important for players to understand the benefits of the time off. Unfortunately with CCI, there is a story of "Introduce this type of change in an unstructured manner. It would have to change if there is to be buy-in from the players."

The idea of ​​four-day testing has been discussed intermittently by the ICC since 2003. Many broadcasters have supported the concept, as it would bring clarity to the schedule and reduce the uncertainty associated with the fifth day.

In the past, tests were scheduled for three, four, five or six days and were also "timeless", until a positive result. The four-day test of South Africa with Zimbabwe in 2017 was the first unplanned test in five days since 1979.

Other changes to cricket testing expected in the 2020s include growth in day-to-night matches and reforms to the test world championship. The first edition of the championship started with the Ashes series, but was generally criticized for being too complicated, with series of unequal length and the points won by test win varying from 24 to 60.

The ICC previously favored the introduction of a promotion and relegation system but which failed to gain sufficient support, with councils fearful of the consequences of falling in second division.

The Telegraph, London

