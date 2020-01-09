England in South Africa: TV, live stream, dates, UK time

Loading...

England meets South Africa with a full program of test, ODI and T20 games.

RadioTimes.com has put together everything you need to know about the UK tour of South Africa to round off the year and 2020.

When to tour England through South Africa?

The England tour through South Africa is running Christmas Day (December 26th) 2019 until Sunday February 16, 2019,

When are there games between South Africa and England?

Exam: December 26 – January 28 (four games)

ODI: February 4 – February 9 (three games)

T20: February 12 – February 16 (three games)

South Africa – England friendly

All British times / dates

1. Test – Centurion

Date: Thursday December 26th – Monday December 30th

Start time: 8:00 am (Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event / NOW TV)

2nd test – Cape Town

Date: Friday, January 3 – Tuesday, January 7

Start time: 8:00 am (Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event / NOW TV)

3rd test – Port Elizabeth

Date: Thursday January 16 – Monday January 20

Start time: 8:30 am (Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event / NOW TV)

4. Test – Johannesburg

Date: Friday, January 24 – Tuesday, January 28

Start time: 8:00 am (Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event / NOW TV)

South Africa – England ODI games

All British times / dates

1. ODI – Cape Town

Date: Tuesday February 4th

Start time: 11:00 o’clock (Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event / NOW TV)

2. ODI – Durban

Date: Friday February 7th

Start time: 11:00 o’clock (Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event / NOW TV)

3. ODI – Johannesburg

Date: Sunday February 9th

Start time: 8:00 am (Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event / NOW TV)

South Africa – England T20 matches

All British times / dates

1. T20 – East London

Date: February 12th

Start time: 4:00 p.m. (Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event / NOW TV)

2. T20 – Durban

Date: 14th of February

Start time: 4:00 p.m. (Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event / NOW TV)

3. T20 – Centurion

Date: February 16

Start time: 12:30 pm (Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event / NOW TV)

How to see an England tour of South Africa

You can follow the tour live on Sky Sports Cricket or online via the SkyGo app.

Sky customers can add specific channels for just £ 18 a month or add the full sports package to their offer for just £ 23 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tour on NOW TV. You can purchase a Sky Sports day pass for £ 9.99, a weekly pass for £ 14.99, or a monthly pass for £ 33.99 without a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones, and consoles.

How To Hear A Tour Of England Through South Africa

The entire English tour in South Africa will be broadcast live and exclusively on talkSPORT 2.

In addition to an all-star cast of experts, Darren Gough will also introduce former English superstar Kevin Pietersen.

You can find the exact broadcasting times here.