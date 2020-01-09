England in South Africa: TV, live stream, dates, UK time

England meets South Africa with a full program of test, ODI and T20 games.
RadioTimes.com has put together everything you need to know about the UK tour of South Africa to round off the year and 2020.
When to tour England through South Africa?
The England tour through South Africa is running Christmas Day (December 26th) 2019 until Sunday February 16, 2019,
When are there games between South Africa and England?
Exam: December 26 – January 28 (four games)
ODI: February 4 – February 9 (three games)
T20: February 12 – February 16 (three games)
South Africa – England friendly
All British times / dates
1. Test – Centurion
Date: Thursday December 26th – Monday December 30th
Start time: 8:00 am (Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event / NOW TV)
2nd test – Cape Town
Date: Friday, January 3 – Tuesday, January 7
Start time: 8:00 am (Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event / NOW TV)
3rd test – Port Elizabeth
Date: Thursday January 16 – Monday January 20
Start time: 8:30 am (Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event / NOW TV)
4. Test – Johannesburg
Date: Friday, January 24 – Tuesday, January 28
Start time: 8:00 am (Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event / NOW TV)
South Africa – England ODI games
All British times / dates
1. ODI – Cape Town
Date: Tuesday February 4th
Start time: 11:00 o’clock (Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event / NOW TV)
2. ODI – Durban
Date: Friday February 7th
Start time: 11:00 o’clock (Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event / NOW TV)
3. ODI – Johannesburg
Date: Sunday February 9th
Start time: 8:00 am (Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event / NOW TV)
South Africa – England T20 matches
All British times / dates
1. T20 – East London
Date: February 12th
Start time: 4:00 p.m. (Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event / NOW TV)
2. T20 – Durban
Date: 14th of February
Start time: 4:00 p.m. (Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event / NOW TV)
3. T20 – Centurion
Date: February 16
Start time: 12:30 pm (Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event / NOW TV)
How to see an England tour of South Africa
You can follow the tour live on Sky Sports Cricket or online via the SkyGo app.
Sky customers can add specific channels for just £ 18 a month or add the full sports package to their offer for just £ 23 a month.
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tour on NOW TV. You can purchase a Sky Sports day pass for £ 9.99, a weekly pass for £ 14.99, or a monthly pass for £ 33.99 without a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones, and consoles.
How To Hear A Tour Of England Through South Africa
The entire English tour in South Africa will be broadcast live and exclusively on talkSPORT 2.
In addition to an all-star cast of experts, Darren Gough will also introduce former English superstar Kevin Pietersen.
You can find the exact broadcasting times here.