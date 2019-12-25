England Anderson Joins Elite Test Club

Loading...

Anderson, 37, will be the ninth cricketer to pass the 150 test mark – matching the tastes of Sachin Tendulkar, Steve Waugh and Jacques Kallis – when he returns to attack. England for the first time since limping with a calf injury at the start of the Ashes in August.

"It is as beautiful as I have ever seen it," said Captain Joe Root.

Anderson had arrived in the country before the majority of the England team to attend a fast bowling camp, underscoring his desire to return to the team.

"It's been a long time since I played a competitive game, so getting overtakes … was very nice," he told reporters.

"There was a bit of rust but that is to be expected since I haven't played for four or five months. I'm just glad to be back."

Anderson was only 20 when he made his debut, taking five wickets against Zimbabwe at Lord's in 2003, and last month said he wanted to continue until next Ashes series, which will start at the end of 2021 in Australia.

Loading

"I still want to do it, which is partly why I worked so hard to get back," added the wicket record holder from England with 575 test scalps.

"It is something I love and I always feel like I have something to offer, so hunger and the desire to come back are always present . "

Reuters