The Belleville company that purchased Memorial Arena and Legion Branch 99 buildings this week is already looking at what comes next.

Hilary Murphy, Taskforce Engineering Director of Engineering, tells Quinte News that both buildings will be maintained.

Once the $ 900,000 purchase in the city is completed, the company will review retail options for Memorial and residential options for the Legion building.

Murphy says, for Memorial, this means something that doesn’t compete with the Farmers Market.

Murphy continued: “Which tenants of an anchor will be useful there, approach those retailers and get a better understanding of their needs and requirements to plan and design that space and ensure that it is suitable for these applications … Microbrewery would fit well with the building and would be in keeping with the more rustic area (near the market). “

For the Legion, it is a matter of what type of home is needed now.

“We need to understand which financing options may be available and available to us. It is a financing application that must be processed through the (provincial) ministry program and Hasting County is the service manager for that program. Perhaps there is no situation in which a financing option immediately becomes available. It can take six months, so we need to start those discussions with the province to find out what is available, “she added.

Timing is a big question.

Murphy says the company would like to start construction in 2020, but much will depend on the interest of the retailer.

