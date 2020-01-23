Engineer builds a flying drone with almost nothing but Legos

Toys and collectiblesAction figures, statues, exclusive items and other goods. Warning: if you look here you will probably spend some money later.

Some of the most impressive custom Lego creations are models that actually make a difference, such as AI-controlled brick sorters, a life-size mobile go-kart, and even a machine that can solve Rubik’s cubes. On YouTube’s Brick Experiment Channel, however, they developed the first flying drone that almost exclusively consists of official Lego parts.

In March last year, the broadcaster released a compilation video of experiments in which various Lego components such as propellers and electric motors were mixed and matched to determine whether enough buoyancy could be generated to actually make a Lego creation fly. The final conclusion was yes, the idea was possible, and ten months later, the Brick Experiment Channel released a video demonstrating the outcome of all these experiments.

Before you fear that this quadcopter was not made exclusively from official Lego components, you need to understand how quadcopters can maneuver without the benefits of adjustable, controllable surfaces that are normally found in wing-blessed aircraft. This is accomplished by carefully controlling the speed and thrust of each engine. This is a technique that not only keeps the vehicle stable, but also allows the drone’s inclination and yaw to be changed, allowing the vehicle to fly in different directions.

Controlling each engine on the fly based on the movements of the drone requires a certain level of intelligence and computing power. Even if the computer-controlled building block that drives Legos robot toys does the job, it’s just too heavy to carry for Legos L motors, in addition to the rest of the craft. Instead, the lighter and smaller Matek F411 mini flight controller and other non-Lego components such as a motor driver circuit, a radio transmitter, a set of rechargeable LiPo batteries and a 2.4 GHz radio transmitter were used here.

Overall, the Lego Quadcopter weighs only 410 grams and takes around two minutes to fly. When more efficient electric motors are used, the drone’s flight time becomes significantly longer, but the fact that Legos can spin its own motors quickly enough to generate enough thrust to detach this thing from the ground is impressive. (You may remember some Lego drone kits from a few years ago, but they used non-Lego motors and props to blow up.) There is a chance that Lego will be inspired to do its own full to produce a functional Lego drone set on this basis? ? This is doubtful, since any flight is likely to cause significant wear on these engines, which will undoubtedly shorten their lifespan. In addition, Lego continues to market its kits primarily for children, and flying toys with exposed spinning blades are not high on the yearly list of child safety features.