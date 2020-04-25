Engel: Strategic change helped make Sarath Kamal stronger

During Saturday’s video conference with Sports Authority of India coaches, Peter Engel of Germany recalled some interesting observations about the best Indian paddlers and their interactions with the Indian national team.

Engel, Manika Batra, Sarath Kamal and G. Rajendran are the coaches of senior Indian national teams for the 2014 Commonwealth and Asian Games. The experiences of working with Sathyan were reminiscent.

When she saw most strokes playing in the backhand with a long pimple during a training session, he suggested using her forehand to finish the points. I told her that no rubber can fix your problem. You need to work on your forehand. Now that you see her, she is no longer playing with acne and, in fact, is hitting [and using] regular rubber. At the time, she worked hard on her forehand and physically, ”said Engel, who previously coached national teams from the Netherlands and Spain.

Sarat became more powerful with his backhand, as Paddler used his left arm more effectively and could finish points with his powerful weapon, the Forehand.

Another player

“When I first started with Sarath, a tall player, I told him that using his forehand was not enough. Previously, his backhand was 50-50. Now he is preparing for his forehand. This made him another player, ”Engel said.

ALSO READ | Sarat respects European stint for career boost

The coach said the point was not finishing and playing content at rallies. “Earlier, when he had the opportunity to finish, he didn’t. I told him you play chess in a big court. You have to use your opportunities. Now, he’s very aggressive and very smart, ”said Engel when talking about how to measure success in practice.

The veteran coach who participated in the 11 Olympics said, “Coaches should include a wide range of players in practice, making sure they are aligned with their ideas. Players should ask for their inputs. ”