Energy company withdraws permit application for pipeline in Oregon

SALEM, Ore – A Canadian energy company has withdrawn its application for a state permit for a controversial natural gas pipeline and export terminal in Oregon, and a project spokesperson said Friday that it is waiting for possible federal approval instead.

Two state legislators in Oregon on Friday accused the Jordan Cove Energy Project of being stuck to approve the Trump administration, which has embraced the mega project, in an attempt to override all denials of the state institutions of Oregon.

The Oregon Department of State Lands was expected to refuse a permit for the project on January 31. State Lands Director Vicki Walker this week refused a request from Jordan Cove to extend the January 31 deadline, and said the department had already agreed to numerous deadline extensions.

Jordan Cove, a project from Pembina, an energy company based in Calgary, Canada, responded by telling Walker in a letter on Thursday that it immediately withdrew its application for a permit to fill the disposal, necessary to dredge sediment from Coos Bay for the maritime export terminal and to construct a pipeline through and under waterways in southern Oregon.

The proposed natural gas terminal and a supply pipeline of 230 miles (370 kilometers) would allow the transportation of natural gas from the United States and Canada to Asia and create local jobs. Opponents say it would destroy habitat and that the increased use of fossil fuels would contribute to global warming.

Two politicians from southern Oregon – a region that would cross the proposed pipeline – criticized Jordan Cove’s tactics.

“The behavior of the applicant in the past year … suggests that they are not really focused on getting the necessary approval from government agencies. It seems that instead they are counting on approval of their wider application to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, ”Senator Jeff Golden, a Rogue Valley democrat, and representative Pam Marsh, an Ashland democrat, said in a letter to Walker.

Paul Vogel, a spokesman for Jordan Cove, said in an email that it is awaiting a final decision by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on February 13, “at what time we will determine our path.”

Opponents swear to resist the project. Protesters occupy the office of Democratic Gov. Kate Brown in November and demanded that she oppose the pipeline project. She refused and 21 protesters were arrested for entering the site. A public prosecutor refused to make a report.

Brown, a democrat, shared a letter with the protesters that she sent to the US Environmental Protection Agency a month earlier in which she opposed the federal agency’s attempts to remove state authority in the licensing process.

The Trump administration proposed in August to streamline the approval of gas pipelines and other energy projects by limiting state certification bodies under the Clean Water Act.

It seems that the administration already expects the project to continue. Trade Minister Wilbur Ross said this month, after an agency under his jurisdiction said Jordan Cove will not jeopardize protected species, that the opinion “will pave the way for more US jobs and the greatly expanded export of liquefied natural gas from their own country to valued Asian markets. “

Nathan Matthews, a lawyer for the Sierra Club, one of the various environmental groups who opposed the project, insisted that there is no way forward for Jordan Cove without state approval.

“This proposal has been blocked for years because it would be a disaster for the communities and waterways of Oregon,” Matthews said in an email. “Today it is clearer than ever that Pembina should give up the project completely.”

Andrew Selsky, The Associated Press