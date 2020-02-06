Energieschool had an “informal” budget pitch meeting with JAC

The School of Energy Resources at night. School officials make a large budget request this year and an “informal” meeting with a majority of the Joint Credit Committee raised eyebrows for supporters of transparency. (Andrew Graham / WyoFile)

February 4, 2020 by Andrew Graham, WyoFile

In preparing the state budget, a majority of the Joint Appropriations Committee traveled to the University of Wyoming for an unplanned and apparently unannounced Saturday meeting with leaders of the school’s energy programs.

At the January 11 meeting, which officials and legislators characterized as “informal” when questioned by WyoFile, the influential School of Energy Resources threw more than $ 20 million in government funding for coal and petroleum research projects.

The big question comes at a time when legislators and the governor warn against the tightening of budgetary decisions. Meanwhile, the off-the-book nature of the meeting led to a number of transparency advocates to admonish the credit committee.

“Frankly, it tastes like favoritism,” said Marguerite Herman, the legislative contact for the League of Women Voters of Wyoming and an old advocate for public access, open meetings, and open archives.

The members of the Credit Committee disagreed and said that investigating the big question was part of their duties.

“Some of us asked for technical details of the many projects included in the budget,” wrote Bob Nicholas (R-Cheyenne), House Appropriations Committee Chairman, in an email. “And for a better explanation of each project. (Look at their budget … and I’m sure you would do the same!), “He wrote.

The legislators have offered their time as volunteers, Nicholas wrote. “I wish there could be more members”, he wrote. They also paid their own travel expenses, another committee member said.

When the Wyoming legislature wrote the Public Meetings Act to ensure public access to governing bodies, legislators exempt themselves from the requirements. Even if the law had been applicable, the meeting at UW might have been legal: although the majority of the committee was present, the legislators said it was not a quorum – the number of committee members needed to get a legal vote to hold.

However, the incident raises new questions about open and transparent decision-making in busy civil legislation. The Credit Committee meets more frequently than any other legislative committee, in particular every two years, because the investigation of a budget of several billion dollars is stopped in a few weeks of hearings.

Legislators in the committee argued that they had no choice but to look for time to hear in detail about the projects. Proponents of transparency did not agree that those legislators were obliged to at least inform the public about the meeting and what they had learned there.

Busy lawmakers receive a flood of external information that the public never sees, said Mike Massie, a former state legislator and former UW-curator who is concerned about transparency. But questions asked on a public forum should also be answered in public, he said.

“It’s not enough (for lawmakers) to say that” oh we got the information later, “Massie said.

Inform decision makers

Like any other head of the government agency, Mark Northam, director of the school for energy sources, made his first pitch to the state budgeters at a public hearing on the third floor of the newly renovated Capitol.

Northam, the only director in the 12-year history of the prestigious academic institution, proposed a substantial request amid tightening budgets. SER wanted to use the money to pursue a whole series of projects that Northam said it could help slow down the decline of the Wyoming coal industry.

“It’s the biggest question we’ve ever done,” said Northam.

He was confronted with skepticism from the committee, especially Nicholas. “I have a few (questions) but we don’t have time,” Nicholas said at the end of the December 18 public hearing. “I’ll follow up.”

When budget writers seek more information, they usually call officials back for a new round of public questions.

SER was not called back. Instead, lawmakers asked UW’s Government Relations Meredith Asay director to set up a meeting, Asay said. The meeting was not attended by employees of the Legislative Service Office who organize meetings of the personnel committee and, Anthony Sara, spokesperson for that office, said.

Five of the seven members of the House Committee and two of the five members of the Senate traveled to Laramie to meet Northam and other prominent UW energy researchers again. Rep. Donald Burkhardt (R-Rawlins), a former supporter of the school according to Northam, was also present.

“This was a voluntary opportunity that the UW offered to those legislative members who wanted to know more about science and programs in SER,” wrote Senator Larry Hicks (R-Baggs) in an email message to WyoFile. Hicks served as chairman of the Senate Credit Committee when Senator Eli Bebout (R-Riverton) recovered from surgery.

“Meeting was purely informative,” Hicks wrote. “No actions were taken during the meeting.”

WyoFile could not find a public notification message and Asay said she did not remember whether something was being offered. The meeting was open to the public, she said, “The door was open, it was in a very large room.”

People came and left the meeting at various points, Northam said. He thought the meeting had been announced, but did not know where.

A member of the public might have known to search the campus for the meeting if they followed the right legislator on Facebook.

“The Joint Appropriations Committee is studying SER potential projects that have a major impact on carbon technology technologies,” Jared Olsen wrote in a Facebook post that day. A photo at the post shows a meeting setup like most other committee meetings, with Olsen sitting at one table opposite another where witnesses seem to be sitting. Olsen did not respond to various voicemails who were looking for an interview.

Northam and other SER officials talked to the committee for three to four hours, according to several attendees, who outlined their research projects and field questions. Mohammad Piri, a renowned SER professor of petroleum engineering, also discussed a $ 5 million request for oil and gas research in his department.

The requested money would be used to pursue ideas. SER says that this could delay the closure of coal-fired power stations or develop innovative new coal products as the combustion of thermal coal decreases. Researchers asked $ 8.8 million to draw up a list of potential new uses of coal, ranging from coal-based asphalt for roads to coal building materials.

The school also initially requested $ 18.7 million from the state to get the same federal funding for an experimental coal-fired power plant where carbon dioxide emissions would be easier to catch. SER then reduced that request to $ 12 million, Northam said.

Northam left the December budget hearing in Cheyenne with the feeling that “there was little support for … one of the two big requests because they (JAC members) said they didn’t know enough.”

But the Saturday visit was a success, Northam said. “The result of that Saturday meeting was that we could make them comfortable with two things,” said Northam. “One is that these were good projects for the state to invest in, and the second was that there is a mechanism by overseeing both the university and the energy resources council … to ensure that the dollars would be used like prescribed by the legislature. “

In the end, JAC voted for the $ 12 million budget for the experimental power plant, which would only be awarded if federally matching money comes in. The commission offered $ 7 million for the other coal projects – $ 1.8 million less than requested.

Rep. Only Andy Schwartz (D-Jackson) opposed financing.

“We’re kicking the can,” he said while the committee voted on what would go in the budget on January 15. “In ten years we will look at this and say:” our coal industry is not going to support the state and what will we do as an alternative? “

“Just watch it

Over time, the legislator has greatly improved accessibility, Herman said. But bad habits persist among busy civil legislators. A lot is being done “on an informal, free-running basis,” she said.

Several legislators from the Credit Committee said they needed the time. “It was an opportunity for us to spend some time asking some questions,” said Senator Mike Gierau (D-Jackson).

Rep. Albert Sommers (R-Pinedale) agreed. “We have to do our due diligence if we are going to spend millions and millions of dollars,” he said. “I wish we could do it on more things.”

Herman did not disagree. “They do the work of the government and the work of the people and this is how they get it done,” she said. “And that’s true, but … just notice it. A (Laramie) Boomerang reporter may have turned up or something. “

The Sunday after the meeting in Laramie, lawmakers were back in their official meeting room, Gierau said. “We were just studying there,” he said. “It’s like wow, everyone is here. It’s a fairly committed group.”

Incidents such as these draw attention to the need for the legislature to include itself in public meeting laws, said Chris Merrill, director of the Equality State Policy Center.

“When it comes to archives and meetings, the state legislature of Wyoming rules itself, is accountable only to itself, and is basically on the honorary system,” Merrill wrote in an email.

“I understand that the legislature may need an open assembly law that takes into account some unique circumstances that may arise during a rapid legislative session,” he wrote. “But excluding yourself from one of our basic solar laws is not in the spirit of open governance and is not in the interest of the voter.”

A special setting

Although part of UW, SER is often treated differently by Wyoming legislation. “From the very beginning it had a separate life and a separate number from the other programs,” said Massie, who helped create the school in 2006.

When Gov. Dave Freudenthal (D) originally pushed the idea, Massie said, the energy industry was against the school.

“There was concern from the energy industry that they really didn’t want the university to look into research in their field,” Massie said. But over time, the industry came around and supported the idea.

The school is made with its own board and budget. The proponents “did not want to see it lost within the (total budget) of the University of Wyoming,” Massie said.

Today it is still supported by a number of powerful legislators. Bebout is one of the three legislators in the 12-member council for energy sources. Sen. Jim Anderson (R-Casper) and Rep. Mike Greear (R-Worland), the chairmen of the mineral committee, are also on the council.

Other board members are the CEOs of the two main electricity companies of Wyoming, retired energy industry, the UW president and Dave True, chairman of the UW board of directors and co-owner of an oil company.

The financing of SER is far from secured. JAC has not even voted to approve the concept of the budget account. The biennial budget of the state will go through many twists, turns, changes and negotiations about the session of the legislature starting on 10 February. But now that the Wyoming energy sector is deteriorating, SER today offers tempting prospects to state politicians.

Many of the projects with new coal use for which Northam was looking for funding have been running for several years, he said. Some projects could soon be ready for commercial success, he said.

If the experimental applications – such as coal for road surface – find traction, they will create new markets for the black rock, Northam said. However, the proposed coal consumption for such applications pales in comparison to the burning of coal for electricity.

“We will never be able to replace the quantities of coal used for thermal purposes with products,” said Northam. However, it could replace some jobs in the coal country because the jobs for mines and factories are disappearing, he said.

The experimental power plant could help maintain the Powder River Basin customer base if the technology could be exported, Northam said. However, the clock is ticking.

“If we don’t do it with a sense of urgency, many of those plants will disappear in ten years and they won’t come back,” he said. So the time for the legislature to bet on coal is now, Northam said.

