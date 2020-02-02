Endurance Racing is better with Kangaroos

In Bathurst, Australia, V8 Supercars and GT cars have been racing on Mount Panorama Circuit for years and this weekend at Bathurst 12 Hour was no different. Except this year, the endurance racers were accompanied by a couple of locals for qualifying.

The race ended Australia-time this morning with a win for Jules Gounon, Jordan Pepper and Maxime Soulet who drove for Bentley Team M-Sport in a debut for their # 7 Bentley Continental GT3 car. The Bentley won after a flat tire in the late race and the fight with the # 999 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo powered by Maximillian Buhk, Filippe Fraga and Rafaelle Marciello. Mechanical problems late in the race, the Mercedes rose to the sixth as soon as the checkered flag was out.

And although Bentley Team M-Sport is undoubtedly psyched to get out of the race, the real excitement came on Friday during qualifying and slightly earlier in the week during practice sessions when, welcome or not, kangaroos managed to slip through and share the number with the drivers.

Kangaroos are fairly common in the region where Mount Panorama Circuit is located and have also participated in the Bathurst promotion in the past, both during GT and V8 Supercar races. Although quite annoying clashes took place in Bathurst this year during both training and actual racing, it seems that none of them were involved with marsupials, although others have been less fortunate in the past.

In 2015, the circuit brought in snipers to try and control the kangaroo population and keep them away from the race action. It seems that all efforts to keep the “rose out of line” have not been so successful this year.

Some of the commentators that you can hear in the video above explain that the kangaroo population in the area has had to deal with limited food sources, because the grasses they usually eat have been destroyed by the recent drought and the resulting forest fires. The area around the track is relatively well cared for compared to the surrounding area and attracts more wildlife.

In any case, the kangaroos are just another reason that the Bathurst 12 Hour is one of the more exciting events on the endurance racing calendar. Although there will be a lot of racing between now and then, it is interesting to see if the rose stays around during the Bathurst 1000 Supercar race in October, this is the time when we will probably check in at Mount Panorama.

