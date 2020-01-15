Encrypted external SSD: SecureDrive BT with Face ID unlock

If you’re looking for a secure external drive that meets U.S. military and government security standards, there are a number of encrypted external SSD options. I reviewed an approach a few years ago, the iStorage diskAshur 2, which has a built-in PINpad to enter a seven to 15 digit code to unlock the reader.

The SecureDrive BT is a similar idea, but instead of a PINpad, you unlock it via Bluetooth. Specifically, when you plug the player into your Mac, you can use Face ID on your iPhone to unlock it …

NordVPN

The drive is available in rotating metal and SSD versions, in capacities ranging from 250 GB to 8 TB. The price of SSDs varies from $ 262 (250 GB) to $ 3,309 (8 TB). I tested the 1TB SSD model at $ 458.80.

The player can be used with Mac, Windows and Linux, and the companion app is available on iOS and Android.

Look and feel

The player is very similar to any other external player. It has a blue anodized aluminum body with black plastic end caps. On the front is a Bluetooth Secure Drive name, and on the back is a somewhat unsightly mix of bar codes, website, and various standards compliance logos.

One thing to watch out for: SecureDrive tells me it’s available with USB-A and USB-C cables. The drive I received had a USB-A cable, so I needed an adapter to connect it to my MacBook Pro.

security

SecureDrive BT uses the same XTS AES256 bit hardware encryption as the iStorage drive. Often referred to as military level encryption, it is certified by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) as P1619 and is indeed approved for US military use.

The encrypted external SSD is also FIPS 140-3 certified. This is the Federal Information Processing Standards certification, which allows it to be used for the storage of Top Secret documents of the American government.

Inside, the chips are enclosed in epoxy resin, which means it is not possible to extract the SSD chips from the rest of the material.

The app allows you to set a password in the range of 7 to 15 characters, and you can then choose to enable Face ID, Apple Watch unlock, or both. The reader offers remote erasing capabilities and can be set to erase automatically if 10 incorrect passwords are entered.

By the way, Apple’s FileVault also offers the same XTS AES256-bit standard, but by default the lower 128-bit version for performance reasons. Disk Utility, however, gives you the option of formatting with a full 256-bit AES.

Performance

While running Blackmagic, I saw write speeds of around 310 MB / s and read speeds of around 325 MB / s.

These are, of course, low numbers compared to the very fast external SSDs available today, and there are two reasons for this. First of all, the interface is USB 3.1. Second, XTS AES256 bit encryption slows things down considerably, which is why Apple uses 128 bits by default with FileVault.

The bottom line here is that you probably won’t want to use it as a working player for demanding applications like video editing, although it does support HD video.

That’s not to say it’s a slow SSD drive, but it’s still about half or two-thirds the speed of an equivalent unencrypted drive.

Above all, however, it is a reader that you will use to store commercially sensitive documents, such as product designs, running applications, marketing materials for non-advertised products, customer databases, etc.

in use

Once the SecureDrive BT is unlocked, it works like any other drive. So the “in use” section of the review is really about the unlocking experience – and here, there is good news and bad news.

The bad news is that it’s a little less practical than a reader with a keyboard. To unlock it, you need to open the companion app and tap on the drive name. At this point, Face ID will unlock it. But if you keep the app on your home screen, unlocking is about as fast as using a keyboard.

The good news is that you trade in a slight inconvenience for added security. A keyboard limits you to a digital access code; with this reader, you can have an alphanumeric password, including all special characters.

In addition, it is not obvious that it is a secure reader. If someone sees a reader with a keyboard used in public, he draws attention to himself. However, it is unlike any other external player, and using your phone will not be associated with unlocking the player. It is therefore the most discreet and secure option. SecureDrive also creates a keyboard version, if you prefer.

Taking 9to5Mac

As I said about diskAshur 2, whether or not SecureDrive BT is right for you really depends on whether security is necessary or not:

The real question is whether you need this level of security. For the average consumer, this is overkill, but I could certainly see some professional users enjoying it. Carrying external drives with commercially sensitive materials is always a little scary. There have been all kinds of reports of trips left in embarrassing places like bars and trains.

For a startup, peace of mind may well be worth the relatively small premium you pay for enhanced security. For professional freelancers, this could even be turned into a selling point for clients. So if you need an external SSD and can use the assurance that it brings, this could be very good.

If you need security or if you can use it as a sales tool, the reader is justified. If you don’t, you can get faster performance at a significantly lower price in unencrypted form. For example, the equivalent Western Digital My Passport 1TB SSD is about 50% faster and has a list price of $ 340 compared to just over $ 500 for the SecureDrive BT (and the WD drive is available for much less on Amazon. ). So if you need it, it will be worth the price; otherwise, it will not be the case.

The Secure Drive BT encrypted external SSD is available from Amazon in the rotating metal and SSD variants, in capacities ranging from 250 GB to 8 TB. I tested the 1 TB SSD model at $ 458.80. The equivalent rotating metal version costs $ 238.

FTC: We use self generating income affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yfLZq0b8NSE (/ integrated)