Encouragement home purchase is approaching paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The idea, which was finalized by a committee in November, received broad support around the council table on Monday evening.

“People are struggling today to save cash,” Coun. Blake Edwards told the meeting.

“We want people to buy houses; our real estate market has fallen. This can provoke it a bit. Even if it is only five, it is positive for P.A. “

Coun. Evert Botha agreed and added that it encouraged young people, some of whom might consider student loans, to settle in Prince Albert.

“This is a great tool for attracting those graduates to our city, letting them live here and digging their roots in our community,” he said.

But at least one councilor was worried.

“So far I have seen no evidence that $ 5,000 would make that leap and target people who would otherwise be unable to pay for that house,” Coun. Terra Lennox-Zepp told advice.

The program will be funded from a home program reserve that currently stands at a balance of $ 679,069. An initiative that offers discounts to non-profit organizations that build affordable homes and a program that helps homeowners upgrade secondary rental suites are both funded from the same reserve.

Lennox-Zepp has expressed concern that the city council has chosen not to add money to that reserve during the budget consultations in 2020, despite a policy that requires $ 42,850 to be transferred annually.

“We have two really excellent programs that access money from that pot,” she said.

“I know the housing reserve is now at $ 700,000, but I am thinking about the future and this year we have not financed it at all.”

Mayor Greg Dionne wiped her worries away.

“We have a lot of money for all three programs, so I don’t want anyone to think that we are short of anyone,” he said during the meeting.

Dionne added that if the incentive, which will be given based on who comes first, serves first, acceptance is good, the council should extend it, possibly to 12 or 15 applications.

“We have $ 700,000 and we don’t use it,” he said.

The down payment assistance program is expected to be definitively approved at a forthcoming council meeting.

