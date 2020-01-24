CALGARY – Encana Corp. says it has completed its corporate reorganization under the new name Ovintiv Inc.

The turmoil also technically involves relocating the company to the US, although the company says the move will not change how the Calgary-based company performs its daily activities.

The company’s CEO, Doug Suttles, said at the announcement of the change that the US location would give the company access to larger pools of investment in US index funds and passively managed accounts, and to better align this with its US counterparts.

More than 90 percent of the votes cast by shareholders were in favor of the change.

Suttles, who went to school in Texas and lives in Denver, became Encana’s CEO in 2013.

Encana was founded in 2002 by the merger of Alberta Energy Company Ltd., founded in the 1970s by the provincial government, and PanCanadian Energy Corp., whose roots can be traced back to the construction of the Canadian Pacific railroad.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 24, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX: ECA)

The Canadian press