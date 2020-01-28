ENC responds to Kobe Bryant's tragic death

KINSTON, NC (WNCT) – For some people in the east, it’s always just Kobe.

“If you shot the trash at school, call” KOBE, “” said Deandre Green, a fan of Kobe Bryant.

Green and a group of about 20 other guys come to the Fairfield Park gym to play basketball almost every day.

For her, basketball and Kobe Bryant are everything.

“Kobe is the one who put me into the sport,” said Tyrek Morgan, a resident of Kinston. “He’s the reason I started playing basketball.”

The day after Bryant’s death, they remembered him with small gestures, as if they were writing his name on their shoes.

They also think of the person he was on and off the court.

“He was one of those who had a full game,” said Roger Jones, a Kinston resident. “He was proud of his offense and defense, and that’s what I admire most about him.”

It is said that he was a role model for many.

“It’s hard to find someone like Kobe. It’s hard to find someone with that attitude. Exactly the kind of person who gives back,” said Morgan.

And it will be an inspiration for future players.

“Nowadays, it is difficult to find players who are committed and work like him. They are proud of their work and are trying to do better,” said Jones.