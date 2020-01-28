Emus Poo key to find out how they could be reintroduced in Tasmania

Tasmania’s ecosystem could be missed as it is no longer home to wild emus, and researchers say the answers are hidden in the large flock of birds.

Emus died out in Tasmania in the mid-19th century and very little is known about how they lived.

University of Tasmania researcher Matthew Fielding said emus no longer plays an important role in semen distribution in Tasmania.

“Emus will eat practically everything and they will walk a number of kilometers,” said Fielding.

“You will then poop out these seeds, and these poos can contain up to thousands of seeds.

“You moved these plants in the environment.”

According to Fielding, the emus could travel 50 kilometers a day and spread seeds far and wide.

Research will map and model the current spread of plants, which has changed since the Emu died out.

Collect emu droppings at the Wilson’s Promontory. Photo: ABC / Tristan Derham

A great feces hunt

Mr. Fielding and his colleague Tristan Derham traveled to the Wilson Promontory in southeast Victoria to find answers to the question about the emu.

The Wilson promontory is similar to northeast Tasmania except that it has a large emupopulation.

The couple gathered emu-scats to examine what was inside and followed what the birds ate, and it turned out that they were not picky eaters.

“Basically everything is in there,” said Fielding.

“We can deduce from this what the Tasmanian Emu ate.

“We want to look at which plants [in southeast Victoria] are being eaten and then study the distribution of these plants in Tasmania.”

An emu droppings with seedlings that grow from it. Photo: ABC / Tristan Derham

Mr. Derham said there were all expected native seeds plus bracken and, surprisingly, whole sheep cones.

“They just put everything in their big, wide mouths and swallow it whole,” he said.

Tasmania full of habitats for emus

Mr. Derham said that little is known about why the emu died out in Tasmania, but the bird disappeared about 50 years after European settlement.

The species survived in the wild until about 1865, and the last captive bird died in 1873.

“I was really surprised when I first heard that there were emus in Tasmania,” he said.

“I decided to think about why there are no emus in Tasmania.

“It seems to me that there are many great emu habitats, but they have disappeared.”

He said the emu died out in front of the Thylacine or Tasmanian tiger.

“It turns out that they disappeared very, very quickly,” said Mr. Derham.

He said the bird was hunted intensively when the Europeans cleared the land and drove the indigenous people away from their country.

Part of his study is modeling where the emus lived and where it could be reintroduced.

Kangaroos, emus and tiger wolves in the Tasmanian bush. Photo: State Library of Tasmania

His early data show that the bird can live happily in eastern Tasmania, where it is drier and flatter, and in the Midlands.

“It would be the easiest thing in the world to buy a few hundred emus from an emu farmer on the mainland, put them in an enclosure and slowly release them to the environment,” he said.

“We have to think pretty carefully about where we publish it.”

-ABC