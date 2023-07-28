Microsoft Cracks Down on Retail Mode Emulation in Xbox Consoles

In a notable shift from its previous stance, Microsoft has begun clamping down on the use of emulators on its Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles, particularly those operating in retail mode. Previously, users were able to download emulators as applications directly from the Microsoft store and play retro game ROMs on any retail Xbox Series console. Now, a series of temporary suspensions and outright console bans have started to be issued to users who circumvent Microsoft’s blocks.

The Rise and Fall of Retail Mode Emulation

Earlier this year, a group claimed to have found a loophole to get emulators running on retail mode again, despite Microsoft having previously disabled the ability for these applications to run in this mode. They started a Patreon account, asking for $2/£2 per month for access to their new method. However, Microsoft responded by imposing severe restrictions on all retail emulation and penalizing those who continued to use it.

15-Day Suspensions and Console Bans

Renowned YouTuber Hikikomori Media, who regularly reports on emulation on consoles, highlighted that Microsoft has started issuing 15-day suspensions to users running emulators in retail mode. This report was corroborated by VGC joining a Discord server called the Xbox Emulation Hub, dedicated to the running of emulators on Xbox consoles. Staff member GoldenSky, who specializes in creating retail access to the RetroArch emulator, warned users that “retail mode is dead”, and the relevant channel on the Discord server will be deleted within a week. Furthermore, those users who have been re-uploading emulators to retail mode are receiving outright console bans rather than 15-day suspensions.

Emulators in Developer Mode Still Safe

For those still keen on running emulators on their consoles, they can be installed in developer mode, but with certain conditions. Access to developer mode costs a one-off fee, and users must manually switch between retail and developer modes. It’s also important to note that while in developer mode, users cannot play retail games or enjoy features like Quick Resume. While Microsoft has been tough on retail mode emulators, there have been no reports so far of the company issuing bans for running side-loaded emulators in developer mode. However, this could be subject to change, so enthusiasts are advised to “enjoy it while you can”.

Phil Spencer’s Stance on Emulation

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has previously expressed his support for emulation, as long as it’s done through legal and authorized routes. In 2021, he expressed to Axios his hope for the industry to work on legal emulation that allowed modern hardware to run any older executable, facilitating game preservation.

The Future of Emulation on Xbox Consoles

Emulation exists in a legal grey area, with varying levels of acceptance and legality in different regions. It is currently unclear how Microsoft’s current crackdown will impact the future of emulation on Xbox consoles, especially in developer mode. Regardless, the recent events have highlighted the precarious nature of game emulation, emphasizing the need for users to always stay informed about the relevant regulations and restrictions.