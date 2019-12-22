Empty stockings for retailers as Australians abandon physical gifts

Loading...

"The weakness of the indicators is centered on spending on goods, which continue to follow laterally at low levels. On the other hand, spending on experiments generally tends to increase," said Mr. Blythe.

"Entertainment spending intentions are increasing rapidly. Travel spending intentions are increasing slightly."

Reflecting changing consumer preferences, the Australian Bureau of Statistics has updated its measure of inflation to place more emphasis on leisure and culture, while downgrading furniture, clothing and shoes.

Consumer abandonment of physical gifts is also supported by data from the big experiential gift company Redballoon, which saw a 10% increase in traffic in December alone, and an 88% increase in Australians to the looking for gifts related to experience.

Event company Eventbrite also reported a bump before Christmas, with the company estimating that almost 90% of Australian buyers will spend a quarter of their revenue on live experiences over the next year.

Likewise, international travel tops the buyers' Christmas lists, with group travel company Intrepid recording a 17% increase in end-of-year bookings.

But with the catastrophic bushfires ravaging the east coast of the country and the desperate search for funding, more and more buyers are shunning gifts.

Local charities collecting calls for bush fires said they have heard of many people donating instead of gifts this year.

"We have received great support from the community, people telling us that they are donating to the Vinnies Bushfire call as a Christmas present for family and friends," said Yolanda Saiz, Acting General Manager of Vinnies NSW.

Larissa Tedesco, Gold Coast marketing manager, says it is selfish to buy excessive gifts in the face of catastrophic bushfires.

"We have heard from people who are considering putting the donation receipt on a Christmas card and leaving it under the tree."

This is the plan of Larissa Tedesco, marketing manager and blogger for the Gold Coast. A fan of enduring gifts, she suggested to her friends and family that they donate bush fires this year as a gift.

"I feel like it is very selfish to go out and buy things that are pretty redundant rather than actually helping the people who might need them", a- she declared.

"We don't necessarily need 10 gifts under the tree, I think it's totally useless."

She believes that the haze of smoke that covers much of the east coast of the country has helped buyers wake up to be more thoughtful this holiday season.

"I think people see their priorities a little bit differently this year."

But market observers believe that a change in habit could be short-lived, as economist Callam Pickering believes that the downturn in the housing market could lead to increased spending on goods over the course of the year. the new Year.

"Real estate and financial services will benefit directly and retail may benefit indirectly via the wealth effect," he said. "Higher real estate values ​​increase the assets of millions of Australians, and economists believe it makes them more likely to consume goods and services."

Ms Tedesco is aware of the negative impact on business that a large shift towards sustainable gifts could cause, but believes that this is something that traders will be forced to face, saying that It is "wacky" to expect constant growth from year to year.

"Always expecting to see more growth and more money coming can form a very dangerous cycle," she said.

"Climate change is real. We can see the bush fires happening right now, and that is the price of the destruction we have been causing for 50 years."

Dominic Powell writes on the retail industry for the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

Eryk Bagshaw is an economic correspondent for the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, based in Parliament in Canberra

