SHE HAS A DEFENSIVE PACKAGE DEREK NAUGHTY SPONSORED THE ADOPTION OF ALL AVAILABLE DOGS AT KC PET PROJECT SHELTER ON SUPER COME SUNDAY TO CELEBRATE THE PROFITS AND FROM 109 AVAILABLE PETS THIS AFTERNOON. We’ve heard about three of them still waiting for a house to go home, but the PET project from KC placed a photo of the empty pens at their adoption center for Petco completely empty and they called it the best site they had like to see. HE JUST SAID THAT HE KNOWS YOU, THIS WAS SOMETHING THAT HE REALLY WANTED TO DO. HE WANTS TO HELP DOGS FIND HOMES. AND AS A RESULT, WE HAVE BEEN SO MANY FAMILIES WHO HAVE BEEN HAPPY FAMILIES THAT JUST WANT THAT THEY WANT TO SAY, THEY KNOW, I have adopted a dog. THANK YOU TO DEREK NAUGHTY. IN TORRE SAYS THE GREATP WAS RECEIVED OVER 20 DOGS THAT COME INTO THE SCREEN EVERY DAY. THUS HAVE APPROVED THESE RECENTS

Empty kennels are ‘best view’ thanks to the sponsorship of the player from Kansas City Chiefs

Derrick Nnadi sponsored the adoption of every dog ​​at KC Pet Project to celebrate the Super Bowl victory of his team.

Updated: 10:12 PM EST February 7, 2020

The KC Pet Project rejoices in its favorite sight after the Super Bowl – empty kennels. Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi of Kentucky Chiefs sponsored the adoptions of all available dogs at the shelter on or before Super Bowl Sunday to celebrate the team’s big win. in the asylum was available for adoption at that time for free. Now the shelter said in a Facebook message that because of Nnadi’s sponsorship, every dog ​​kennel in the Petco Adoption Center was empty – every dog ​​at that location found a home. “The best face we would like to see,” the shelter said in the post. The shelter said that a few sponsored dogs were still available on the main campus and in foster homes, but this sponsorship made a huge difference to the number of available pets for adoption. Related video: Things to know before you buy a puppy

The KC Pet Project rejoices in his favorite face after the Super Bowl – empty kennels.

Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi Chiefs of Kansas City sponsored the adoptions of all dogs available at the shelter on or before Super Bowl Sunday to celebrate the team’s big win.

Every dog ​​in the shelter was then available for adoption free of charge.

Now the shelter said in a Facebook message that because of Nnadi’s sponsorship, every dog ​​kennel in the Petco Adoption Center was empty – every dog ​​at that location found a home.

“The best face we would like to see,” the daycare said in the post.

The shelter said that a few sponsored dogs were still available on the main campus and in foster homes, but this sponsorship made a huge difference to the number of pets available for adoption.

Related video: Things to know before you buy a puppy

.