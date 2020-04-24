Empty football stadiums? It’s not quite that simple

Soon it will be a new norm, a cold and often disturbing sight to which football and many other sports will have to get used to in the coming months.

Games take place in empty stadiums.

But will these stadiums really be empty? Far from it.

“It’s not about 22 players going on the field and (kicking) the ball,” FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani told The Associated Press, referring to what he called a “progressive approach” to football – and society as a whole – after the coronavirus outbreak. , to return to normal, you will need to take.

Some European teams have the experience of running games without hoisting the flag and cheering fans out loud – whether it be a punishment for the troubles of the crowd or, as in February and March, a rapidly spreading virus that has turned into a pandemic.

Now, almost every club is planning such a scenario when football leagues start preparing for an update that will be staggered depending on how well the parties have managed to contain the virus.

It seems that the closest of the major European leagues is to stop the suspension, with some state governors even hoping to resume the Games on 9 May. The Bundesliga plans to accommodate up to 213 people, from players to TV cameras.

In Britain, where there is an outbreak of the virus, it is possible to return to the Premier League clubs at the end of June – albeit optimistically. One senior club official spoke of the need for at least 300 people in the match.

In Sweden, where the football administration plans to resume on June 14, a local official from Champion Djurgarden told the AP that the number could be limited to 50 if fans are not allowed into the stadiums. The plans made by the Blick newspaper in Switzerland this week said that the Games should have no more than 200 necessary employees.

Much depends on government directives and the requirements of local and international broadcasters, whose money clubs are increasingly trusted.

INTERIOR STAGES

Players and match officials are obviously on the list. Each match team has 18 or 20 players in the major European leagues, and in case of late withdrawal, some backups will be required. There is a four-person team of match officers (a judge, two assistant referees and a fourth officer) along with an alternate officer.

Then the coaching staff – managers, assistants, coaches, fitness specialists and the club doctor.

Other important people include the match delegate, the anti-doping officer, official photographers and broadcast staff (such as sound engineers, technicians, camera crew members and producers), and medical staff. In England, for example, there must be four paramedics and an ambulance driver in each game.

The Spanish League’s list, which was scheduled for the fanless games in March, included other teams that will enter the stadium, the board of directors of both teams, community leaders, honesty officials and what it called “technical staff whose functions are strictly related to the games”. , which can be a group of up to 100 people. These can be caterers, ground staff, ball boys and girls, maintenance staff, ground security officers, people running billboards and supervisors.

The number of journalists involved varies from country to country, but this can be easily reduced. However, you are unlikely to replace the TV for the best European competitions, which typically use 10 to 15 cameras, as well as the technicians and the interlocutors of the host broadcaster.

When Borussia Mönchengladbach played in Cologne last month, there were 600 people in the stadium under different social conditions, Gladbach said. It consisted of 250 members of the media, 200 security guards, 80 players and team staff, 50 other club staff and a smaller number of ball boys and paramedics.

Tom af Geijerstam, Djurgarden’s competition and venue manager, said if the game were limited to 50 participants because there are currently mass meetings in Sweden, the number of coaches needed could be reduced, fewer boys could be used and the press could be restricted. . He said each team could use two lockers.

“We can have matches with 50 people,” af. Geijerstam. “We have to if we want to play.”

EXTERNAL STAGE

Games can still attract a crowd, even when spectators are not in the stands.

Thousands of fans gathered in the non-empty Parc des Princes to celebrate Saint-Germain’s victory in Paris against Dortmund’s Borussia Champions League on 11 March, tightly packed and decorated with rockets. The players went to celebrate with them.

So any game played in an empty stadium will still need security guards or police officers sent around the scene to keep people from gathering. The information received from Spain included the need for “public and private security agents”, firefighters and first aid personnel.

Some government officials have expressed concern about people gathering for TV viewing parties. Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp made similar remarks before the closure.

Before and after matches

There is also the question of what players are doing away from the stadium.

Germany offers players coronavirus tests before each game, which can cause a public negative impression. The league says it will consume “less than 0.5%” of national testing capacity, but that still means thousands of tests to end the season.

The deputy head of the German public health authority criticized the plan, saying the tests should only be given to people who have symptoms or are suspected to be part of an outbreak.

The National Rugby League in Australia came up with its idea. A team of experts from his Apollo project suggested forcing players to live in a remote camp on the island. No football league has tried to copy that plan yet.

For more news on the new coronavirus, click here.



What you need to know about coronavirus.



For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline at (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.



