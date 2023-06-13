Empowering Women through Beauty and Self-Care: The Story of Bodela’s Founder, Bobbi Vargas

The beauty industry’s landscape has been dramatically reshaped by Bobbi Vargas, the dynamic Founder, and CEO of Bodela, an organization dedicated to empowering women through beauty and self-care. Born in Syria and raised in Kuwait, Vargas learned resilience early in life as her family grappled with sudden immigration to the United States during the Persian Gulf War. The trials and tribulations she experienced in her youth forged her into a leader and mentor passionate about helping others succeed.

Vargas embodies a woman who refuses to be defined by her past. Instead, she found solace and strength in Carl Jung’s words, “I am not what happened to me; I am what I choose to become.” This philosophy became the cornerstone of her mission to help women achieve financial independence, security, and self-care.

Vargas’s journey into the beauty industry was challenging. She started working at 11, assisting her mother in a Pittsburgh diner. From there, she found herself working odd hours as a makeup artist and worked her way to the top, servicing A-list celebrities, movies, and music videos. When the 2007 recession threatened her career, Vargas refused to back down and instead seized new opportunities in the fashion sector, leading her to work with luxury fashion houses such as Versace, Christian Dior, and Chanel.

Through her leadership positions, Vargas honed her skills in coaching and inspiring others. Her impact in the industry was felt far and wide, leading to opportunities beyond fashion. She accepted leadership roles offered by clients, guiding companies to financial success. Her reputation for success grew, leading to partnerships and opportunities in numerous companies.



Vargas’s commitment to helping others led to the creation of Bodela, a brand designed to give back to society and create opportunities for financial freedom. Bodela focuses on enhancing beauty through permanent makeup and body sculpting services and also emphasizes the significance of self-care through a range of products, including essential oils and crystals, designed to balance and ground your energy throughout the day.

Through Bodela, Bobbi created a platform that goes beyond traditional beauty services. It is a holistic approach that encompasses not just physical beauty but also the inner well-being of her clients. It is about helping women build their self-confidence, making them feel good about themselves, and helping them save time, which they can invest in themselves or their loved ones.

Bobbi also provides coaching to entrepreneurs, helping them achieve wealth and financial independence. She believes that financial freedom is critical for women to build their security independent of anyone or any job. To her, women are pillars of their families and society, and empowering them contributes to the overall progress of civilization.

Bobbi takes her commitment to empowering women even further, as is evidenced by her plans to offer classes to survivors of human trafficking and domestic violence. A portion of Bodela’s proceeds is dedicated to providing safe homes and resources for children affected by these circumstances.

The story of Bobbi Vargas is an inspiring tale of resilience, passion, and empowerment. She believes in the potential of every woman and is unwavering in helping them reach it. As Vargas continues to inspire and guide others, her impact extends far beyond her industry, transforming lives and reshaping the narrative of beauty and self-care.