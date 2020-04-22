As we say from time to time, it’s a good idea to look at what your employment rivals are doing, because sometimes you can get an insight into Duke’s condition that you might not be different. So, take a look at what Michigan is all about and how it can affect Duke’s plans.

Coach Juan Howard did a great job in his first season, although two commitments were quite late.

However, he showed that he has a few riffs (more on that in a minute).

At present, by 2021, Michigan is fulfilling the goals of Duke Jonathan Cumming, Patrick Baldwin and Paolo Banchero.

It is interesting to compare Howard’s first season with Penny Hardaway’s in Memphis. It is important to remember the momentum that Hardaway established outside the gate. People talked about him as a threat to recruit hegemony, the Duke and Kentucky established themselves, and indeed he had a better hour, at least on paper.

However, the situation with James Weissman exploded and the circus that followed had to inflict a large number on the Memphis season.

One big difference between the two is this. Hardaway’s staff is largely based on the NBA: Mike Miller was a longtime NBA player and friend of Hardaway, while Cody Toppert came from the Phoenix Suns.

Of his assistants, only Tony Medlock has college experience.

In contrast, Howard hired Howard Eisley, who only coached the NBA. However, he retained Sadie Washington, who worked for his predecessor Beon Bailey, and who has a decade and a half of college experience.

However, after a critical, lack of collegial experience, he hired a mentor: former St. O. coach Phil Martelli.

Martelli was in St. Petersburg from 1985-86 to 2018-19. He was head coach from 1995-96 until he was fired.

Martili knows the best hotel for peach jam. He knows where to eat in San Antonio. He knows who to call to get the promise of promising recruits. He has decades of experience and connections. He even knows most of the judges and you can and can’t push them.

He is invaluable to Howard and has helped smooth the transition. He will also help with employment.