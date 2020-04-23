Former Duke Guard Kenny Blake has finished his first season coach Howard with just 4-29. Many of the players he could inherit were transferred when Kevin Nickelberry was released, so he had to re-read it.

And he can have. He has nine new players expected in the fall, including Jordan Jordan Wood.

Wood is a child, many guys think he is under the radar. Rick Pitino loved Jonah, for example. Cornell and Colombia were also on his path.

And he was not an obvious candidate for Howard because while Howard is an outstanding academic school, it’s HBCU (Historically Black College or University) and Wood is white.

Blake loved his game though. He’s 6-8 stretch marks and he’s also a great passerby, which is really what impressed the coach. He also has some nuances of why Howard is the right school for him.

Remember his name. If it turns out to be as good as some people think, you will hear it again.

By the way, a famous name appears in this story: Tom Abatemarco, once an assistant to Jimim Valvano, who recruited 5-7 Spud Web in Baby in Rally, is now in Jonah.

When Webb flew off the plane at RDU and Valvano saw him for the first time, he turned to Abatemarco and said “don’t shoot.”

Webb went on a terrific career in the state of course, made the NBA and even won the 1986 dunk competition.