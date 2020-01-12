Employment in the US remains strong, 145,000 jobs added in December paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“We are starting 2020 in an excellent state,” says Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial Services. “We need to see continuous economic expansion in 2020, driven by consumers.”

The situation on the labor market has become a crucial division between President Donald Trump and his democratic challengers. Trump can campaign for low unemployment and job growth while looking for a second term. Democrats trying to expel him will point to wages that have not increased significantly for many Americans, incurring high costs for medical care and higher education.

This is the last job report for the Iowa caucus in February that will serve as a first step in choosing the Democratic presidential candidate.

The prospect of a stable job market, rebounding global growth, supporting central banks, easing trade tensions and US economic growth of around 2% should be positive this year.

“We really have the wind to go in 2020,” says Julia Pollak, a labor economist on the ZipRecruiter job market.

Yet the growth of jobs so far has not been translated into a considerably better hourly wage. There is the potential for wages to rise in January because many states have adjusted their minimum wages.

Some companies in competing industries are already taking steps to prepare for wage competition this year. The Big Blue Swim School in Chicago competes with daycare centers, learning centers and gyms for its instructors. The chain has five branches with an average of 30 employees and plans to open five more schools this year and 17 in 2021. But it had to drastically raise wages to attract staff for that expansion.

“We gave all our front-line employees an increase of 10% or 11% because of the fear we have for wage pressures in the economy,” said CEO Chris Kenny. “We cannot achieve our business goal without great staff.”

Irina Novoselsky, CEO of the CareerBuilder job site, said that more employers offer non-wage benefits, such as the ability to work remotely for potential employees and to focus less on educational references when hiring staff.

“The main fact that is pushing the trend is the labor shortage in America,” she said. “Companies are forced to offer that flexibility.”

The US economy added 2.1 million jobs last year, compared to a profit of nearly 2.7 million in 2018. Hiring may have been delayed because the number of unemployed people looking for work has fallen by 540,000 to 5 , 75 million. With fewer unemployed people looking for jobs, there is a potential limit on job gains.

The steady recruitment growth during the expansion has contributed to an increase in consumer spending. Retail sales during the crucial holiday purchases improved by 3.4% compared to the previous year, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse. This probably contributed to an increase in recruitment in the retail sector, as that sector added 41,200 jobs in December.

The leisure and hospitality sector – including restaurants and hotels – has added another 40,000 jobs. Healthcare and social assistance created 33,900 new jobs.

Nevertheless, the report suggests a persistent weakness in production.

The factories lost 12,000 jobs in December, after the GM strike ended in November with a profit of 58,000. Manufacturing companies added just 46,000 jobs throughout 2019.

The industry struggled last year due to trade tensions between the United States and China in combination with slower global economic growth.

Safety issues at Boeing have also hurt orders for aircraft and parts and that could limit the hiring of factories in 2020. While the job report sketched a healthy picture of the economy, the manufacturing sector got a blow on Friday when Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems announced layoffs for 2,800 employees in Kansas.

Josh Boak, The Associated Press