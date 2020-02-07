Employers create 225,000 jobs, unemployment rises to 3.6%

US employment growth accelerated in January. The unusually mild temperatures have boosted attitudes in weather-sensitive sectors, suggesting that the economy is likely to continue to grow moderately, despite an intensifying slump in corporate investment.

However, Friday’s Ministry of Labor monthly employment report showed that between April 2018 and March 2019, the economy created 514,000 fewer jobs than originally thought.

The largest drop in employment in the past 12 months since 2009 suggests that employment growth could slow significantly this year.

The number of non-agricultural workers increased by 225,000 last month, with the number of jobs on construction sites increasing most in one year at temperatures below normal, the government survey of farms found. There was also a strong increase in hiring in the transport and storage industries.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast that the number of employees would increase by 160,000 in January. November and December data have been revised to show that 7,000 more jobs have been created than previously reported.

However, employment growth is likely to slow in February as the corona virus, which has killed hundreds in China and infected thousands worldwide, disrupts supply chains, especially for technology companies like Apple.

Annual benchmark revisions to pay slips will draw attention as the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, which gathers employment data, may have the impact of President Donald Trump’s 19-month trade war with China, to which he contributed the longest decline in corporate investment since 2009 has not been fully recorded.

The downward correction in employment levels suggests that the government’s birth and death models, which are used to calculate the net number of jobs from new business and closings, are flawed. Economists say that wages and salaries tend to be overvalued as the growth trend weakens.

They say the downward revisions could affect financial market assessments of the labor market.

The slowdown in employment growth is due to the labor shortage and slowing demand for labor. Although employment growth has slowed, the pace remains well above the 100,000 jobs per month required to keep pace with the growth of the working-age population.

The unemployment rate is increasing

The government has also included updated population estimates in its data on smaller household surveys, including employment and labor force participation. The unemployment rate is calculated from the household survey.

The new population controls meant that the unemployment rate in January and other measures derived from the household survey were not directly comparable to the data in December.

However, the government did provide adjusted data showing that the unemployment rate rose a tenth of a percentage point to 3.6% in January.

The employment rate, or the proportion of able-bodied Americans who are looking for or looking for a job, rose last month by two tenths of a percentage point to 63.4%, the highest level since June 2013.

The worsening labor market is driving wages up steadily. Average hourly wages rose seven cents, or 0.2%, last month, after rising 0.1% in December. The annual wage increase rose from 3.0% in December to 3.1% in January.

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said last month that the low labor force participation of the United States compared to that of other advanced economies “represents a higher labor force and could cut wages.”

Nevertheless, wage growth should be enough to boost consumer spending at a decent pace and keep the economy going. The economy grew 2.3% in 2019, the slowest performance in three years after growing 2.9% in 2018. The growth this year is around 2% and thus just above the 1.8% with which the economy can grow faster according to economists for a long time without igniting inflation.

The construction industry created 44,000 new jobs in January, the largest since January 2019, after the number of employees increased by 11,000 in December. Employment in transportation and warehousing increased by 28,000, driven by gains in hiring couriers and couriers.

The number of employees in the leisure and hospitality industries rose by 36,000 jobs.

Manufacturing employment, however, fell 12,000 after dropping 5,000 in December. The industry was hit hardest by the U.S. trade war. Although Washington and Beijing signed a phase 1 trade agreement last month, US tariffs on Chinese imports remained at $ 360 billion, about two-thirds of the total.

Manufacturing is under pressure last month due to the suspension of the troubled Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Boeing’s largest supplier, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, announced last month that more than 20% of its workforce at its Wichita-Kansas facility would be fired due to the suspension of 737 MAX production.

Government employment increased by 19,000 in January, with some hired for the ten-year 2020 census.

© 2020 Thomson / Reuters. All rights reserved.