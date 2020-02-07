‘Emotionless’ Oilers do not show the grit of the contender to Sharks

EDMONTON – Losing the San Jose sharks?

Of course you can still lose the San Jose Sharks. They are professionals, with a mix of veterans trying to save their faces after a bad season, and a bunch of kids playing for a job.

But do you get carried away by the San Jose Sharks? Shift after shift after shift? In your own building, in the middle of a play-off race? One game removed from a poor performance in Arizona that actually depreciated everyone as a Calgary hangover …?

“We were just flat. Emotionless, “said Edmonton Oilers Captain Connor McDavid.” We are at our best when we play emotionally and physically. In boy’s faces and playing in the right way. Two nights in a row we’ve been pretty flat and maybe it’s a bit of a let down of those games in Calgary and all that, but we can’t apologize for ourselves.

“We have to get better.”

Hey, you can’t beat everyone all the time. Heck, Detroit won on Thursday and they never win.

But you should be ashamed to be the way the Oilers worked on Thursday night, regardless of who the opponent is. Do we have to wonder how a team that has tasted this small success plays like an everlasting play-off team that simply finishes itself for the late season?

If this does not end on Saturday against Nashville, we will ask ourselves.

Home of the Oilers

Everyone gave the Oilers a pass for a 3-0 lethargic loss in Arizona on Tuesday. After those emotional matches against Calgary, even head coach Dave Tippett showed some understanding with his quote “They tried to try” in Glendale.

What is the difference two nights later?

“Six periods,” Tippett said. “Not good.”

“This was a game we had to show and play,” he continued. “We didn’t compete hard enough in the areas that you have to.”

McDavid came flying out and scored on one of his patented 100-m.p.h. runs to the 5:20 point to make it 2-0 to Edmonton. The Oilers did not score again until the 6:33 figure of the third period – after five consecutive sharks, who were without their two best attackers in injured Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl.

One evening when Vancouver, Calgary and Arizona all lost, an Oilers team also looked confused and uninterested. As if the realization of how important these points are at the glass plate and never came from the fans to the players.

“It’s going to be hard to win,” Tippett warned, “and if you’re not willing to pay the prize to win, or are willing to block shots or take out men, or participate in a one-to-one one fight for a loose puck for the net …

“If you lose the majority of them, you won’t win many games. That is on us. San Jose played a tough game, they just wanted to compete. They miss a few people, they have many young players fighting hard. We have played too many of those games and that cost us the games. “

Fans will tell how their team should have benefited from the losses of all the teams around them in the Pacific rankings (except Vegas). But it does not work like that.

You don’t play harder because Minnesota beat Vancouver. You don’t win that puck fight because Nashville won in Calgary.

If you are Edmonton, try to establish yourself as a true contender by playing hard every night – not just a few nights. By being a team that refuses to lose two in a row, not when the second is against a team that is far below you in the rankings and you are home again.

It’s great to stand up for games against Calgary and St. Louis. But winning teams, such as winning players, learn to pay at a certain level every night. It does not mean that you win every night. It simply means that you have to compete every night to win.

It’s not that hard to understand, Tippett emphasized.

“If you are in a fight,” he explained, “two men go side by side to the net. One man wins and one man does not. We have not won enough.

“The St. Louis game, the Calgary game, they were simple hockey games. You move the puck forward and you go after it, you compete for loose pucks and you get pucks that go to the net.

“It is not an extravagant mathematical equation here.”

Edmonton did not fight hard enough on Thursday. They didn’t work hard enough, were not committed to their game and saw a 2-0 lead fade in a 6-3 defeat because they played loose, preseason hockey during a stretch-run game.

And they lost.

Of course they lost.

As the coach said: this is not a calculus.