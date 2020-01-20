Pittsburgh Penguin’s winger Bryan Rust pumped both his fists while pointing to Evgeni Malkin. The pair celebrated the goal with as much intensity as was generated by the slow start of the Penguins and an unlikely comeback with four goals. Malkin’s hard foreplay generated sales in the Boston Bruins zone and then set Rust for the winning goal. The PPG Paints Arena crowd that had ridiculed their team in the first period. The Penguins wiped out a poor performance in Boston and a shortage of three goals last Thursday evening to beat Boston 4-3.

Rust added to his career year with his 21st goal of the season.

Penguins goalkeeper Matt Murray also overcame a slow start to erase various scoring opportunities in Boston. Murray stopped 34 of 37 shots for his 15th win.

“That is what this group was about. Resilience and stick activity. And stick with it. It doesn’t always go your way there,” said head coach Mike Sullivan.

“It was a character victory.”

In the first period Boston was like penguins like dirty water in the harbor. Just 11 seconds after the game, the Boston top line, which is also the best scoring unit in the competition, shot past the still-dormant penguins. In a defensive mess, Patrice Bergeron (21) remained alone under the right circle and broke past Penguins goalkeeper Murray.

The defensive coverage of the Penguins did not improve in the following minutes. Two minutes into the game, Boston converted a three-to-two when Penguin’s attackers didn’t come back and their defenders didn’t cover, well, nobody. Boston RW Anders Bjork (8) had an open shot in the hashmarks and defeated Murray scoreless.

“(The coaches) didn’t have to say anything or shout at us. We all knew as a team that we are not heading in the right direction, “said defender Kris Letang. “We came flat, so we just had to regroup.”

Moments later, fans unhappy that Murray got the start over NHL All-Star Tristan Jarry gave Murray an unusual Bronx cheer when he set aside a dump-in attempt.

“No comment,” Murray said regarding the false cheers.

However, it did not improve in the first period. Halfway through the period, the Boston top line struck again. Brad Marchand sneaked to the side of the net. While Penguin’s defender Jack Johnson tried to disrupt the pass, he threw it past Murray into the Penguins net instead.

The Penguins did get one back thanks to Sidney Crosby, who now has points in each of the four games since his return from injury. Behind the net, Crosby’s deception fooled Boston netman Jaro Halak. Moments later, Crosby used Dominik Simon (6) for a tight pulse in the open net.

Simon has had four points (2g, 2a) in four games since Crosby returned.

The Penguins were better in the second period. Shortly after killing Teddy Blueger, who passed the periods, Blueger received a small deliverance. Crosby played a rebound of the boards in a no-look pass through his legs to Blueger (7) who invaded the zone. Blueger quickly covered the forehand and the Penguins were only 3-2 down.

Crosby has eight points (3g, 5a) in the last four games.

The Penguins thoroughly dominated puck possession in the second period, but only managed to get the quick goal and 11 shots. Of course there was also the mandatory Brad Marchand who agitated while he grabbed the legs of defender Kris Letang and also added a few extra shots to the ice.

With rising emotions and rising physicality, Johnson made up for his earlier own goal. Early in the third period, after Letang was assessed as a questionable elbow minor for largely missing Marchand. The Penguins penalty killers turned sales into a three-to-two when Johnson ran to become third.

The home defender (3) unleashed a heavy blow to the equalizing goal.

The Penguins had only five shots in the third period and 23 in general.

Dominik Kahun and Dominik Simon were both injured. Simon was evaluated after the race for an injury to the lower body. Kahun was assessed for an upper body injury.