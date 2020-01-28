[photo via unsplash]

Last year we reported that emoji license plates arrived in Queensland, Australia. No, emoji license plates are not the name of an alt-rock band. We wanted to say real emoji on real license plates. Well, now it looks like they are coming to the United States.

New legislation before the Virginia House of Delegates allows drivers to add one of the six emoji to their license plates. The bill was introduced by Representative Rebecca White, a Democrat from Windsor, Vermont.

According to the text of the bill, people could add the emoji to the plate next to the number assigned by the Department of Motor Vehicles or they can make it one of the assigned numbers as a vanity plate.

The bill states that people will be able to choose one in six emojis. Emojis have not yet been specified, but Queensland has the choice between smiling, laughing, winking, “love” or sunglasses emoji. The cost per plate in Australia is around $ 336. Vanity plates in the United States range from $ 10 to $ 100. They also have renewal fees of up to $ 80, but no price is yet indicated.

Find out what one of these Australian plates looks like.

Royal Automobile Club of Queensland spokeswoman Rebecca Michael said the change would be no different from people adding the logo of their favorite sports team to their plates.

“For some time we have seen that you can support your favorite team or your favorite city with a symbol on your license plate,” said Michael. “And using an emoji is no different.”

Several states already allow punctuation, such as question marks and ampersands, to appear on license plates. We don’t see any problem with allocating emojis on license plates. We expect the emojis selected to be similar to those in Australia which are all family friendly. Unfortunately, that means things like fishing or the poop heap will probably not be allowed.

Let us know what you think of these potential license plates in the comments below!

