Emoji could soon brighten Vermont license plates with new bill

Emoji have made their way to all kinds of products and places in the real world outside of our devices and now Vermont vehicles could be next. A new bill has been submitted to the state legislature to make a handful of animated characters a customization option for license plates.

Reported by Engadget, the new bill was submitted by Representative Rebecca White. Reading the bill, it seems that it would be possible to add emoji only to a standard plate or to a vanity plate that includes numbers or letters, which means that plates containing only emoji would be excluded from the table 😅. In addition, the proposal, H.866, indicates that there would be six emoji to choose from (not yet named).

This bill proposes to create a new special license plate with the choice of one of the six emojis in addition to the distinctive number assigned by the automobile commissioner or the numbers and letters chosen by the registered owner of a vehicle. as a vanity plate.

Even with a limited number of emoji, Vermont vehicle owners could get creative and have fun with the potential option. Earlier this month, Apple launched the option to burn AirPods with 20 different emoji.

As Engadget noted, if the bill is passed, it would make Vermont the first state in the United States to offer emoji on license plates. However, Queensland, Australia was the first city to do so.

Notably, the Vermont bill doesn’t say how much the emoji option would cost, but it costs $ 336 in Queensland.

