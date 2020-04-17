Emmerdale | Will Vanessa Woodfield die of cancer?

Emmerdale veterinarian Vanessa Woodfield faces a long battle with bowel cancer, and when she begins chemotherapy next week, actress Michelle Hardwick admits she knows if her alter ego can survive the disease – but wants viewers to see how the emotional storyline plays on screen.

“I was told the result as soon as our producer Jane Hudson told me the story,” she reveals. “I’ve always known how Vanessa is doing, and my lips are closed!”

At the start of treatment, Vanessa contradicts her fiancé Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins), who is having trouble diagnosing. The pair ends in a collision if they are supposed to be united.

“Charity is doing its best, but in the end, she’s afraid Vanessa will die,” Hardwick continues. “Vanessa is trying to come to terms with her mortality, which has resulted in a conflict between them. It’s out of Charity’s control, she can’t solve it, and Vanessa feels quite suffocated. “

The couple’s relationship breaks further when Ness feels so cold that she demands to celebrate the birthday of her best companion Rhona Goskirk with one drink or three, leaving Charityi not admired when her girlfriend’s attempt to let off steam sees her stumbling home more than a little fresh …

“He just wants to get out of the house and have a little bit of normalcy,” Hardwick explains. “Vanessa always drinks a drink with Rhona on her birthday, so she takes her to their old student council bar and the boy talks to her. Then she asks what’s in her bag that contains all her medicines, and it takes Vanessa back to reality – she eventually gets more drunk and throws this man a drink!

“Then he sneaks away from the sheep and guilty at home and Charity is not satisfied. Vanessa just needed to escape, it’s a one-time blow. You can’t blame him. “

Regardless of Vanessa’s fateful fate, it’s a long-running story that puts the relationship “Vanity” to the test. Hardwick admits that bringing the disease to the fore has been a daunting challenge.

“The feedback from the target group has been huge, we have been praised that we are not ashamed to describe the symptoms or talk about pitch and blood – to say these words to your loved one and your doctor is not something you usually see on TV. Working with Bowel Cancer UK has been hugely rewarding.

“It’s been hard, but I want to do it fairly to the people who go through it in real life, and that’s all I’m bothered with.”

