Emmerdale | Will Vanessa Woodfield and Charity Dingle break up?

Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) is with fiancé Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins), who follows an emotional line between the Emmerdale couple over what will happen to V’s son Johnny if he doesn’t do it through his gut cancer battle.

On Friday, April 24, a brave veterinarian informed the charity that he had drawn up a will and asked to take care of his four-year-old boy if the worst-case scenario happened and he did not survive the illness for which he currently uses chemotherapy. .

As for Ms. Woodfield’s horror, Charity was shocked before answering Vanes’s shaken box that she should even consider the question, and Hardwick admits it’s hard to come back.

“It is a big deal for Vanessa to raise the issue of what happens when she dies,” says the actress, speaking exclusively. RaadioTimes.com “In a way, this could be seen as a sign that he does not intend to do so if asked a charity.

“Vanesa waited for him to answer, ‘Why do you even ask me, it goes without saying!’ “But instead, it’s a moment of hesitation – it’s a huge face for Vanessa and made her go to one side!”

A notable charity claimed that she was faced with the awkward nature of the debate and even encouraged the possibility that Vanessa might die, but her other half has been harmed.

“They have to talk about it properly without raising their voices,” he continues. “Why did the charity hesitate? Doesn’t he consider Johnny to be his, and if not, why not? It’s not just Vanessa, but her son, they come in a package.

“There’s a lot to unpack about whether Charity hides how she really feels, and whether she’s bothered about Johnny and doesn’t like her outside of Vanessa. In addition to everything else Vanessa gets through, they have a lot to discuss. “

Next week, the charity is stuck when a girlfriend asks that John Rhys Goskirk be Johnny’s legal guardian, doing even more things between them.

Vanity has been challenged like never before, following Vanessa’s diagnosis, and has spent most of the week. Hardwick is sure the couple is confident, but it is clear that the pressure is on.

“Vanessa is fond of dying, but tries not to show it. He talked to a lawyer about his will, as he had always been very independent. What happens to Johnny is very important, he and Charity are not married yet.

“It doesn’t just mean her thinking, Vanessa has more fear for her little son than for herself.”

