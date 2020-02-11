Emmerdale spoilers: Pierce Harris holds Vanessa Woodfield hostage

Emmerdale has unveiled the next phase of the sinister plan of evil Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) with shocking new images of the murderer who is taking Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) hostage while he stalks ex-wife Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry).

After revealing his presence in the village of Emmerdale to amaze ‘Ness and snatch her young son Johnny, on Monday, February 17, murderous Mr. Harris tied up the harassed vet in Mulberry Cottage, fearing her and her life. her child.

Not knowing where Johnny is or whether he even lives, Vanessa breathes relieved when Pierce turns on the baby monitor and hears her son’s voice through the loudspeaker – but he leaves her in no doubt as to who is calling the shots when he causes trouble a horrifying threat.

Meanwhile, Pierce silently spies on Rhona through the window and becomes increasingly fixated on his plan to convince her that he is a changed man and that they should be together. Considering that Rhona testified against him after he raped her and made him go to jail, that is unlikely, but Pierce’s grasp of reality is somewhat shaky because he killed Rhona’s friend Graham Foster when he warned him about stay away from her.

Pierce is explained to Vanessa that he is not convinced that he can win back Rhona. Pierce is then distracted by a voicemail on his hostage’s phone and the situation escalates – has anyone been notified of her disappearance? Or the fact that Pierce has been sneaking through the village in broad daylight in recent weeks? He must have been noticed …

In the meantime, the pieces are starting to fall into place for Rhona because she believes that the newly released Pierce (she was told that he was eligible for conditional release in December) tried to contact her. By showing Paddy Kirk the previously lost card that came to a bunch of flowers after Graham’s death, Rhona begins to realize that her abusive husband may be back. Will she find out that he is closer to home than she thinks? And can anyone save Vanessa and Johnny?

