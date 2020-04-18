Emmerdale spoilers next week Vanessa has collapsed, plus Dawn is fighting

#Vanity fans should embrace: Emmerdale’s favorite couple will soon be put through an emotional writhing when Vanessa’s drunken night has big consequences.

And Dawn, who is fighting his boyfriend Lucas, has a big week.

Find out more about the latest story spoiler package for the week of 2010 Monday, April 20 to Friday, April 24, 2020.

Vanessa wrestler

If their plot weren’t so traumatic, I’d think Charity and Vanessa were in the middle of some fantastic body comedy. Six months ago, when I was asked to guess which couple would be featured in a video widely circulated on social media showing how they would line up with a stranger on a fiery night, I would certainly have predicted that. not charity. But Vanessa’s diagnosis of cancer has understood her so much that there is a difference between her and charity. And it plans to expand further on Friday when Vanessa makes a big request that leaves Charity confused.

Dawn needs help

Dawn has problems with his parents – which is not very surprising, because the teddy bear still proclaims “I love you, Lucas” every 10 seconds. Finally, Harriet and Will Dawn suggest asking the social worker for advice on what he or she has with Lucas. And pretty soon Dawn Lucas will be directed to his foster parent, Carol.

But when Dawn witnesses how well Lucas gets along with his foster family, he remains unsure whether custody of his son is the best option. The next day, when Billy advises Dawn to turn to Manpret for help, Dawn is left offended. But when she says supportive things about Dawn being a fierce mom, she leaves a fresh impetus to get closer with Lucas.

But maybe you can throw a wrench in the works? Hearing how Carol’s visit irritated Dawn, he takes action. But what does he do in the end?

Elsewhere in Emmerdale

Mandy reveals more to Lydia about her Paul’s history, unaware that the man himself is currently working under the unsuspecting Vinny’s nose, unaware that he is working next to his father.

Plus Belle is in an awkward situation when going to the reception in the cabin when she realizes that Andrea is booked at the same time…

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you want to see more, check out our TV schedule.