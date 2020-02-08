Emmerdale spoilers: 5 large spoilers including the danger of Vanessa

There are exits and returns in next week’s Emmerdale, as well as danger to some beloved characters. Read on for all your spoilers from 8 to 14 February 2020.

See you soon, Pete

Has a clan ever been more cursed than the Bartons? Let’s see the evidence: Emma is pushed off a viaduct, James is tilted over on a traffic bridge, Finn is shot, Holly suffers from a fatal overdose of heroin, Adam flees after taking the rap for a crime he committed none and Ross hit life-changing injuries in an acid attack.

Frankly, it is a miracle that Pete (Anthony Quinlan) – now one of the few surviving relatives – has not been left in the corner of a hay barn after having endured so much heartache. But he has managed to maintain sufficient common sense to realize that he will live longer if he leaves. But I’m worried about Pete’s future. I mean, what is he going to do when, for example, Christmas rolls around? Back to the village so he can spend the day with his loved ones at the local cemetery? If I were him, I would change my name and pretend that the village never existed.

April visits Marlon

April is determined to be brave when it comes to visiting her father in prison. And when she arrives at the prison, she grins while Marlon joins them in the visitor’s room. After April tells her father about the Free Marlon campaign and about her determination to see him, he is left with some new optimism. The next day, Marlon receives a second visit, this time from Rhona, who wipes out her suspicions about Kim and Al. But does Marlon believe her theory is correct?

Matty struggles to cope

Matty will fall from his depth when he has a potentially dangerous confrontation with some rustlers who are out to get sheep at Butler’s farm. During the confrontation on Wednesday, Matty and Amy both try to tackle the thieves, but they are quickly surrounded by a whole group of them. Enter Moira with a loaded gun – can she save the day?

Vanessa is in danger

Vanessa feels compelled to tell Rhona about Charity stealing Graham’s money, but just as she’s about to crack, Charity arrives and prevents her from spilling the beans. The next day Vanessa is determined to go to the police, but Charity tells her that she is secretly left behind in fear. Vanessa is later blinded when Pierce sneaks in while she is looking for one of Johnny’s toys in the back of the Woolie. What we will see is that Pierce stood in front of her and held Johnny’s hand … The next moment he picks up the boy and runs away with him. What is Pierce’s plan and can Vanessa follow him?

Already becomes suspicious

After admitting himself to Home Farm, the scary Pierce begins to look through the loose documents he is lying around and barely avoids getting caught by Sam. But soon Al Pierce has interrupted and starts questioning him. His suspicions were now awakened, though Kim later tells what he saw – all the while he kept hiding the fact that he wasn’t the one who killed Graham.

