Emmerdale spoiler: who plays Nate Robinson's mother Cara Robinson?

Loading...

Emmerdale surprised the audience when he finally brought Cain Dingle’s ex-lover and Nate Robinson’s mother Cara Robinson onto the show, and she’s definitely a force to be reckoned with.

On her unannounced debut on Thursday, January 9th, Cara happened to meet her son’s former flying Moira Dingle when the drunken farmer stumbled onto the path of her car and took her to a hospital in a ditch after an evil fall.

When news of the accident reached the village, the closest relatives, Cain and the love child Nate, ran to the scene and were stunned by the unexpected reunion with Cara, who was on the way to visit her son.

When she first discovered how Nate tracked his errant father and seduced his wife before revealing his real identity as a punishment for leaving, Cara was aghast at the vengeful deeds of her offspring.

There was no lost love between Cara and Cain facing his old flame for hiding her son’s existence from him until Nate’s bomb last October. Viewers know the tragic background story that Cain’s mother kept Faith Cara away and hid her pregnancy from the family to protect her from the anger of Cain’s late racist father Shadrach, whom she feared would unleash his abusive mood if he did he learned that he had a grandchild of mixed race.

Cara is now a chic, soaring accountant with her own company and doesn’t want her precious son near the trashy dingles, but deep down there were traces of a slight spark between her and Nate’s father will keep our eyes open …

Who plays Cara Robinson?

Carryl Thomas was cast by Cara as the much-debated figure, and soap fans with long memories may remember her stay in Channel 5’s drama Family Affairs, in which she spent two years between 2003 and 2005, cheeky single mother Kelly Boulter played shortly before the show was canceled.

Emmerdale is a mini family reunion for Thomas, as Michael Wildman, aka businessman Al Chapman, also played in the cast of London soap at the same time and played Marc MacKenzie for a year from 2003 onwards. Wildman’s character was half-brother to Justin, the father of Thomas’ alter ego Kelly’s daughter, so the two shared many scenes as part of the same family group. Little world, how?

You can also recognize Thomas from roles in Doctor Who, which spins out BBC One’s Sarah Jane Adventures and medical drama Holby City, as well as from a number of stage musicals.

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale side for all news, interviews and spoilers.