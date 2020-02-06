Emmerdale spoiler next week – Pierce sniffs around the home farm and Vanessa is in real danger – The Sun.

Al and Kate’s mistrust grows when it is discovered that Pierce is snooping around the home farm in Emmerdale next week.

Here’s what happens to ITV soap next week …

Al finds Pierce sniffing around the home farm

1. Matty is in danger

Matty fears that he won’t be able to manage Butlers on his own.

Cain is concerned that there are rustlers in the area and asks Sam to help Matty.

But Matty refuses to take a helping hand and instead asks for Vinny’s help.

Later in the week, Matty and Amy notice that some of the sheep have fled.

Amy asks Matty to call Cain, but he declines.

When one of the rustlers approaches, Matty and Amy go to it, but the situation worsens when they are surrounded by a group of rustlers.

Matty is surrounded by rustlers in Emmerdale

2. Moira arrives just in time

When Matty and Amy are cornered by the rustlers, Moira comes on site to save the day.

Moira has a loaded gun and threatens the rustlers to withdraw – but will her plan go smoothly?

Moira saves the day in Emmerdale

3. Marlon gets a visitor

Marlon has mixed feelings when he visits through April.

She feigns the joy of seeing him and paints on a huge grin.

She tells Marlon about the “Free Marlon” campaign that she and Mandy organized.

But when the boy leaves, she bursts into tears.

Later, alone in his cell, Marlon is emotional when a security guard hands him one of the April leaflets.

April visits Marlon in Emmerdale prison

4. Rhona tells Marlon what she discovered

Rhona can be visited alongside Marlon.

She is quick to express her suspicions about Kim and Al.

Desperate to cling to anything that could free him, Marlon agrees with Rhona’s theory.

Rhona is convinced of Marlon’s innocence in Emmerdale

5. Al becomes suspicious of Pierce

When Al discovers that Pierce is sniffing around the farm, he smells a rat.

Later, when Kim arrives, Al tells her what happened.

Al tells Kim that he saw Pierce sniffing around Emmerdale

6. Charity and Vanessa stay on the rocks

Charity fears that Vanessa will leave her behind for the lies she made after stealing Graham’s money.

Vanessa threatens to go to the police, but a desperate charity manages to stop her.

Vanessa threatens to house charity with the Emmerdale police

7. Vanessa is in real danger

Pierce sneaks up to Vanessa as she searches for one of Johnny’s toys.

Then he picks up Johnny and runs away with the boy.

Vanessa is on his heels – but will she catch him?

Pierce runs away with Johnny in Emmerdale

8. Pete says goodbye

Pete is preparing to leave Emmerdale once and for all.

Pete feels uncomfortable with his former flame, which Tracy dates with his business partner Nate, and decides to head for new willows.

With too many bad memories on the farm, Pete packs up his things next week and says goodbye at the end.

Pete says goodbye to the village in Emmerdale

9. Leyla and Liam talk extensively

Leyla and Liam decide that they want to be together – even if it won’t be easy.

Liam tells Lianna that he is going out with Leyla in Emmerdale

Will Liam be able to explain Leanne’s decision without hurting her?

10. Kim is at the helm in Jamie’s love life

Kim can’t resist interfering in Jamie’s life and can’t help but get involved with Andrea and Belle.

Jamie is currently torn between his broken marriage and fleeing with Belle.

Will Kim regret her actions?

Kim interferes in Jamie’s love life in Emmerdale

11. Dawn advises Will

Will has just fled the doghouse after the church robbery and is eager to impress Harriet.

When Dawn sees Will planning to do something predictable for Valentine’s Day, Dawn suggests that he think outside the box.

Dawn tells Will that Harriet should feel special in Emmerdale

12. Victoria gets on with Luke

Diane gives her blessing to Victoria and she spends little time getting closer to Luke.

The couple have been connecting since the birth of Baby Harry and fans who were certain that romance was brewing between them.

Victoria and Luke close their lips in Emmerdale

13. Cain has a surprise for Moira

Cain visits Moira and places the divorce papers in front of her and asks her to sign it.

Did Moira lose everything?