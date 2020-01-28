Emmerdale | Marlon Dingle actor Mark Charnock talks about the fate of the prison

The “Free Marlon Dingle” campaign gets off to a serious start when Emmerdale scolds the injustice of the chef’s arrest for the murder of Graham Foster. Half the village had the motive of wanting to see him dead, but no one knows that it was the rapist Pierce Harris who committed the crime to protect ex-wife Rhona Goskirk from the man she wanted to run with.

Although Pierce’s presence remains unknown except for the audience, all eyes are on Marlon, who rots behind bars and is slowly becoming a shadow of his former self.

“Marlon is not emotionally or psychologically prepared for prison,” says Mark Charnock about the predicament of his Emmerdale alter ego. “The situation is really bleak, he can see why the police think he did it – there is evidence against him, he just can’t refute it.”

The lovable cook made no secret of his hatred of Graham and promised to prevent him from taking son Leo when he and Rhona set out for a new life in France. Marlon has arranged to meet Mr. Foster to take him from man to man the night he was killed. He has no alibi and no hope …

“He is very touched by the” Free Marlon “initiative that Mandy is launching in the village,” Charnock smiles. “The dingles are behind him, and his best buddy Paddy too. Cain visits Marlon and it’s a really cute scene. He encourages Marlon to exacerbate himself, not to show any vulnerability and to behave in this way. Unlike Marlon, Cain has a lot of experience in this area!

“Rhona initially shows doubts, but Marlon is convinced that he does not want his daughter April to see him. It is too much for her to cope with, so that Cain’s lies are not allowed for her children to go to prison . “

When April realizes that her father is deliberately preventing them from seeing each other, the stressed child runs away and initiates a desperate search that does not improve Marlon’s mental state.

“Mandy tells Marlon that April is gone and he’s going crazy,” Charnock says. “He becomes aggressive towards the guards, fights them and is unable to control his anger. He is dragged back into his cell screaming. The feelings of guilt are huge when he realizes that his reluctance to allow the April visit made her run away. “

Eventually April is found by Sam Dingle and Bob Hope, but the girl slips out of her grip and remains on the run.

As for Marlon’s future, Charnock warns us that he will spend more time in prison these days than in the Woolpack kitchen … “He holds onto his mind with a thread. Everyone around him tries to be optimistic, but it does crushes him and every positive attitude has left his system, now and then he accepts his fate and is ready to give up.

“This won’t be a quick fix and we won’t see Marlon in the village anytime soon …”

