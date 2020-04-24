Emmerdale | Mandy Dingle worried about Vinny because Paul was moving

Emmerdale’s Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) has made one thing very clear when talking to Vinny’s father Paul – she doesn’t want her to have anything to do with her son.

But few know that Paul has already met him, only Vinny doesn’t know it.

Viewers this evening (April 24) saw Paul continue to behave awkwardly in his attempts to take part in his life.

Viewers had seen Paul befriend Vinny before, but making sure he kept his parental secret to himself.

Under the name Alex, they had two conversations when he visited a scrapard client.

Wily Paul went to work there, making sure to spend a lot of time with her boyfriend.

Tonight, Mandy and Vinny both saw as yet unknown who “Alex” really was, and Paul was convinced he would be out of his time when he was formerly appearing.

Thinking that Paul had already left the village, he was there to do only what he could do best – to interfere with his son’s business and do his best to make sure he got promoted and promoted, even though they didn’t exist. for the grips!

Persistent Paul certainly worked hard to get to know his boy, but Vinny was confused by the messages.

Paul later crossed almost all the tracks with Mandy, but certainly made a hurry to retreat and was able to listen to the conversation with Vinny without her knowledge.

But how does all this cheating, which is used simply in a meeting with her son, how does Vinny (and Mandy in this matter) react to the revelation of the truth? Emmerdale is a small place, but we predict fireworks on the horizon …

