Emmerdale | Laurel Thomas is lying to Jai about Arthur hitting Archie

Emmerdale mother Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) faced a major dilemma when his son Arthur Thomas (Alfie Clarke) admitted that he had been violent against little Archie Breckle, young son of her estranged lover Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson).

Conflict over whether he should tell Jai when he returned from rehabilitation and begged for a new chance after he started using cocaine again, Emmerdale Laurel decided on Thursday February 6 to keep the secret of her bullying son and is now destroyed with guilt. How long can she protect her violent offspring?

“The story is very complex,” says Bellamy. “I know that as a parent you always stand up for your child and see the good in them, even if they are horrific and a bully. You should ask why, is it your fault? The maternal instincts come into effect, and I think every parent can understand that kind. “

Blaming yourself is exactly what Laurel did, since Arthur was in tears responsible for the mysterious bruises on Archie that led to Jimmy King (Nick Miles) being wrongly accused of hurting him, driving a wedge within the community.

“She is disappointed and shocked in Arthur, but thinks she should have paid more attention to her son. Arthur is vulnerable, didn’t know what he was doing, but Laurel is also in denial.

“It’s a complicated, emotional journey that we start and turn the story around. It’s getting a lot worse and there are other things that make it even more complex.”

The catalyst for Arthur’s confession was the news that his beloved grandfather Sandy Thomas had died, because Emmerdale acknowledged the lifelike death in July 2019 of actor Freddie Jones who played him. After her boy’s bomb, Laurel decides to take the children to Australia, where Sandy lived, for the funeral – meaning she takes more distance between her and Jai.

“She thinks Arthur going to Australia is a good way to bury everything,” continues Bellamy, “but it is the perfect opportunity for Laurel to ignore the fact that she is affected. Laurel will protect Arthur until the end, she is that matriarchal figure who does not think her child is wrong … “

